AUA to host first major gala fundraiser in Boston area

BOSTON—The American University of Armenia (AUA) is pleased to announce the upcoming “Catalysts for Change: Honoring the Avedisian Family” event, taking place on October 5, 2024 in Watertown, Massachusetts. The gala fundraiser will support the university’s efforts to uphold academic excellence in Armenia, while featuring the Boston-based Avedisian family, whose efforts have lent themselves to helping AUA develop its campus and programmatic offerings over decades.

The Oakley Country Club will serve as the venue for the event, which marks AUA’s first major fundraiser to take place in the New England area. With the support of the talented event committee, spearheaded by co-chairs Arminé Manukyan Humphrey and Katrina Menzigian, guests will enjoy an evening of inspiration and community, bolstered by a program that boasts a special guest panel featuring Dr. Aram Adourian, senior scientific advisor at Flagship Pioneering; Dr. Areg Danagoulian, associate professor of nuclear science and engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Dr. Naira Campbell-Kyureghyan, former and inaugural C. Judson King Endowed Professor at the AUA Akian College of Science and Engineering; Armen Mkrtchyan, Ph.D., origination partner at Flagship Pioneering; and panel moderator Dr. Anna Ohanyan, Richard B. Finnegan Distinguished Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Stonehill College.



AUA President Dr. Bruce Boghosian will share the university’s latest updates, highlighting AUA’s recent re-accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges for a term of 10 years, the maximum offered by the agency, which is a reflection of the university’s ability to consistently uphold the highest international standards in higher education.

Perhaps the highlight of the evening, displayed in the event name, will be the spotlight on the late Edward Avedisian and his wife, Pamela. Together, Edward and Pamela became instrumental pillars of AUA through their various efforts, ranging from sponsoring the Avedisian Center for Business Research and Development to funding and naming the Avedisian Onanian Center for Health Services Research and Development, in addition to serving as the main benefactors in the construction of the AUA Paramaz Avedisian Building, which was completed in 2008.



In 2022, the Avedisians announced another major gift: the sponsorship of two Endowed Named Professorships in honor of two former chairs of the AUA Board of Trustees who have played a pivotal role in the development of the university, the C. Judson King Endowed Professorship and William Frazer Endowed Professorship. More recently, the family contributed a transformational $20 million gift to support AUA’s expansion. Indeed, the magnanimous support of this incredible family has allowed the university to continue striving toward innovation and excellence for the benefit of its students.

Several of AUA’s successful alumni will also be featured, including Alisa Chalakhyan (BAB ’19), a graduate of Columbia University and current student at Pennsylvania State University, who will be emceeing the event, and Lida Asilyan (BAEC ’24), a recent graduate who will be pursuing her master’s degree at Harvard University. The evening will include a musical performance by the Zulal Trio, as well as a silent auction with paintings and jewelry gifted by various donors.

To learn more about the event, purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit https://philanthropy.aua.am/catalysts-for-change/.