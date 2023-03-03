EyeSupport raises $40,000 since its launch

BELMONT, Mass.—What started out as five best friends stringing bracelets on the kitchen counter has turned into something much bigger. Since its launch in 2020, EyeSupport has raised and donated over $40,000 to relief work in Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian communities of Lebanon and Syria.

In addition to donating its proceeds to the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), EyeSupport has traveled to Armenia multiple times to create a deeper connection with the homeland and its people. These trips have also served as opportunities to publicly highlight the direct recipients of EyeSupport’s various fundraising initiatives.

For Valentine’s Day this year, EyeSupport once again offered its Valentine’s smash-boxes. Proceeds supported the ARS Solar Artsakh program, which provides the installation of solar water heaters for homes in Artsakh. Team members donned their chocolatier hats and whipped up close to 30 giant chocolate conversation hearts, raising $800 for this important, green energy initiative amid nefarious and spontaneous disruptions to the region’s gas supply by the government of Azerbaijan.

On Thursday evening, EyeSupport hosted a “Sip for Syria” fundraiser to support the thousands of victims in the deadly aftermath of the Syrian earthquake. Over 30 people attended the intimate gathering; guests grazed on hors d’oeuvres and tasted a variety of red and white Armenian wine donated by Storica Wines. There was also a table full of products created by EyeSupport over the past two years, including bracelets, tee-shirts, face masks and Christmas ornaments. In their remarks to guests, team members said, “At the end of the day, no matter what cause we are fighting for, we are one, and we are all supporters of one another, whether it is a cause across the world or right next door.”

EyeSupport’s “Sip for Syria” fundraiser raised over $3,000 and will be sent to the Armenian Relief Cross of Syria, which has been working to provide meals and medicine to needy and displaced families.

EyeSupport is always working on developing new fundraising initiatives. You can follow their work on Instagram and Facebook.