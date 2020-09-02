EyeSupport: Fighting for Humanity

EyeSupport team pictured left to right: Kristina Ayanian, Marie Bazarbarshian, Nina Vosbigian, Meghri Dervartanian and Nicole Keikian

BOSTON, Mass. — Five best friends from St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School Class of 2008 recently launched a nonprofit venture called EyeSupport to contribute to the Armenian Relief Society’s (ARS) global humanitarian missions. The young women’s aim is to cultivate global social impact through creative expression. Since their launch on Instagram late last month, the team has sold more than 400 bracelets and donated $6,000 in proceeds from their handmade evil eye and black lava bead bracelets to Lebanon’s relief efforts. EyeSupport will be developing new creative projects for other important international causes throughout the year. The group also launched a Facebook page announcing their new cause: Syrian Armenian Relief Aid.

Kristina Ayanian

Kristina Ayanian is a recent graduate of Bentley University with a double major in finance and global studies and a minor in corporate communications. She was a reporter for ABC's Teen Kids News, whose episode interviewing Prince Edward of England was nominated for the 2014 Emmy's. She enjoys performing and has been invited to sing and play piano at Carnegie Hall. In February 2020, Kristina was crowned Miss Boston 2020.

