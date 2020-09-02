EyeSupport: Fighting for Humanity

BOSTON, Mass. — Five best friends from St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School Class of 2008 recently launched a nonprofit venture called EyeSupport to contribute to the Armenian Relief Society’s (ARS) global humanitarian missions. The young women’s aim is to cultivate global social impact through creative expression. Since their launch on Instagram late last month, the team has sold more than 400 bracelets and donated $6,000 in proceeds from their handmade evil eye and black lava bead bracelets to Lebanon’s relief efforts. EyeSupport will be developing new creative projects for other important international causes throughout the year. The group also launched a Facebook page announcing their new cause: Syrian Armenian Relief Aid.