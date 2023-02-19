In Memory of Marie Marlene Ghazarian Nichols

It is with much sadness that the family of Marie Marlene Ghazarian Nichols announces her passing on January 22, 2023. Marie (or “Medz” to friends and family) was born in Keorkeuna, an Armenian village in Syria in October 1920 during the wheat harvest, a true Kessabtsi in spirit. Her father Serop “Azab” and her mother Faride “Sitta Lelo” Ghazarian were both survivors of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. Marie recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. She was predeceased by her younger brothers Yessai in Toronto and Simon in Brazil and their wives Marie and Suzanna. She is survived by her daughter Johanna Nichols (Darrell-Lee), son Albert Nichols (Jeni) and her grandchildren Sienna and Jera, as well as her brothers John (Varsenig) and Sam (Kohar).

Marie led a much storied life – from Kessab to Lebanon, then to Gaza, Toronto and Calgary, and eventually to Penticton in the beautiful Okanagan Valley.

She spent her working life as a dedicated and skilled nurse in Lebanon, Gaza (during WWII), Toronto, Calgary and Penticton. Marie was a devoted single parent to her children, who regard her as their hero. After her immigration to Canada in 1954, she sponsored her mother and three of her four brothers for immigration to Canada, where new generations of Ghazarians now work and raise their families.

Marie enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing and gardening (especially her fig and apricot trees). She also enjoyed traveling after her retirement and made several trips around North America, as well as to Armenia, Brazil and Russia. Never one to sit still, Marie loved learning new things, including teaching herself to knit when she was in her 90’s.

Marie was proud of her Armenian heritage and continued to stay informed about Armenian history, news and culture throughout her life. She was always happy to host any Armenians passing through town. She also did her best to educate any non-Armenians who would sit and listen about her history and tell tales from her youth in Syria. She was never able to make a pilgrimage back to Kessab; however, her heart was always with her homeland and her people.

Thank you to all who were a friend or caregiver to Marie over the years and a special thanks to the angels who took such good care of her at Haven Hill. You were a great mother and grandmother, our Medz Mama.