In memory of Richard Haig (Dick) Gavoor

Richard Haig (Dick) Gavoor of New Providence, New Jersey, formerly of Summit, New Jersey and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2026.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Priscilla (Perkins); his three children: Susan Margaret Gavoor Delaney (Mike) of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, Robin of Murphys, California and David of Summit, New Jersey; as well as his three grandchildren: Matthew Delaney, Timothy Delaney (Andrea Goocher) and Erin Delaney.

Dick was born on Dec. 7, 1930 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His proud parents were Aram Gavoor, born in Keserig in the Kharpert province of Armenia and Haigouhi (Agnes) Asoian Gavoor of Andover, Massachusetts. He had an older sister, Seeran A. Wisner, and an older brother, Aram Martin Gavoor, both of whom predeceased him.

Dick grew up in Watertown, Massachusetts and attended Watertown Public Schools from kindergarten through high school. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1948, where he excelled in basketball and made fond memories with his fellow students. He was beloved by his friends for his loyal nature and sense of humor.

After high school, Dick took a job and enrolled in night courses at Bentley College, graduating with a two-year degree.

He was then off to the Army and received what he often described as the great gift of his life: the GI Bill. This allowed him to attend Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, graduating in 1958 with a degree in economics. Dick was an exceptional student, a standout on the indoor and outdoor track teams and a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity, which he loved. It was at Tufts that Dick met the love of his life, Priscilla.

Dick lived the American dream.

Born into modest circumstances to a first-generation Armenian American and a second-generation Armenian American at the onset of the Great Depression, he rose to become a success in every way imaginable. His first job after Tufts was with Nabisco, where he spent the vast majority of his career — 26 years — and rose to levels he never could have imagined. During the tail end of his time there, he completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School and was posted to London, England for a two-year stint. This turned out to be a great adventure for Dick and Priscilla, as they hosted innumerable friends from the United States and traveled extensively throughout Europe.

Dick was athletically gifted and took great pride in staying fit, working out daily until it was no longer possible. His primary athletic pursuits were tennis and golf at the Summit Tennis Club, Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit and Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club in Vero Beach. He relished competition but was, first and foremost, a gracious sportsman.

He was a passionate and knowledgeable sports fan throughout his life and followed his beloved hometown teams — Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots — religiously.

Dick’s great love and pride and joy was his family, to whom he was eternally devoted. Known as “Pop Pop” to his three adoring grandchildren, he constantly regaled friends with stories of their most recent academic, professional and personal accomplishments.

Dick was a person defined by love, kindness, sweetness, sensitivity, gregariousness and a great sense of humor. To know him was to love him — literally. His passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but his legacy will live on in all who knew him. He will forever be remembered as a devoted family man, a treasured friend and a true gentleman.