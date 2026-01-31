In memory of Dorothy “Dottie” (Giderian) Elanjian

Dorothy E. “Dottie” (Giderian) Elanjian, 86, of Woburn, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 26, 2026, with her loving husband by her side.

She was the beloved wife of C. George Elanjian; devoted mother of Janine M. Gregory and her husband, Jim, of Woburn; Loren E. Baccari and her husband, Dom, of Woburn; and J. Rafael Elanjian and his wife, Julie, of Burlington.

She was the cherished “Grammy” of Marissa Gregory and her fiancé, Ira Lough; Sophia Gregory; Derek Baccari; Jenna Baccari; and Sean Elanjian. She was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Sloane Elanjian.

She was the loving sister of Joyce (Giderian) Hurd and her late husband, Chet, and Jacqueline R. Giderian, all of Hudson, New Hampshire; and the adoring aunt of Stacey D. Hurd and her partner, Nate High, of Bedford, New Hampshire, and George G. Hurd of Hudson, New Hampshire. She was also a proud great-aunt of Carly High and Jonathan Hurd.

The family extends its sincere gratitude to Charity Wanjiru, Dottie’s devoted live-in caregiver, for her compassionate and loving care, and to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home Hospice.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, with additional visitation Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Dottie’s memory to St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown, MA 02472, or to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home Hospice, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Attn: Gift Processing, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805.

“A teacher affects eternity;

he can never tell where his influence stops.”

— Henry Adams

Dorothy “Dottie” Elizabeth (Giderian) Elanjian, beloved wife, treasured mother, grandmother, sister, friend and prominent retired Woburn teacher, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 26, 2026, with her loving husband by her side.

She was born July 23, 1939, in Nashua, New Hampshire, and resettled in Woburn in 1969, devoting her time to raising her family while living her dream vocation as a high school English teacher in the Woburn Public Schools.

Dottie was raised at 100 Vine St. in Nashua by her loving parents, Mary (Najarian) and John G. Giderian, descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors who immigrated to the United States from Armenia. At an early age, Dottie possessed a deep love of learning and curiosity about the world around her, along with a keen interest in the performing arts — sometimes to the chagrin of her two younger sisters, who were often tasked as her audience or cast when Dottie’s imagination was at play.

She had a unique gift for music, playing the piano and reproducing a chord simply by hearing it. She maintained a lifelong love for singing and dance, including a talent for tap dancing. Throughout her youth, Dottie loved performing for others, from dance recitals to even some early modeling. Her early passion for the arts — including music and dance — remained central to her life, continually rejuvenating her spirit. That same flair for drama and fashion would later captivate her students, inspiring them to discover their own voices and cultivate creativity and self-expression through literature and the written word.

After graduating from Plymouth State College in 1961, Dottie met the love of her life, C. George Elanjian, at an Armenian dance, where they forged an instant connection. They married Aug. 11, 1963, beginning a partnership that spanned 63 years. As a couple, they celebrated their shared Armenian heritage and often attended community events. They never shied away from a dance floor, delighting in movement and rhythm, and it was not uncommon to find Dottie singing and dancing to various genres of music while doing household tasks.

Dottie always surrounded herself with beauty. She had timeless taste in fashion and found joy in home decorating, especially during holidays, thoughtfully displaying cherished mementos. There was never a day without fresh flowers — or at least a single bud — on display in her Woburn and Gloucester homes, a tradition her husband lovingly upheld when needed.

Dottie and George’s marriage was filled with family traditions and unwavering devotion to their children, marked by lively debates, affection and laughter. As a mother, Dottie was deeply giving, known for gestures that were sometimes grand but more often quietly thoughtful — handwritten notes of encouragement, surprise treats in unexpected places and steadfast support of each child’s individuality.

They made time for one another when it mattered most, something not always easy given their fierce work ethics. Together, they built a close circle of friends to share dinners, church gatherings and cultural events. Dottie also formed lifelong friendships rooted in her youth with her siblings, as well as with neighbors and professional colleagues in Woburn and Gloucester, bonds defined by mutual admiration, respect and shared interests.

As her family grew, Dottie especially adored her grandchildren and was a constant presence in their lives — their biggest supporter and fiercest advocate. Grammy often wrote special letters to each grandchild, filled with life advice, encouragement and hope. One of Dottie’s deepest heartbreaks was the loss of her granddaughter Sloane, who remained forever in her heart and mind.

For the past 27 years, Dottie found peace spending her summers in Gloucester. She cherished sitting on her front porch in her rocking chair with a book in hand and a flower tucked behind one ear, sharing a glass of wine or a Bloody Mary with her husband or guests, waving to strangers, and strolling through shops and summer fairs. For more than two decades, Dottie hosted countless cookouts for family, grandchildren and friends, opening her home and her heart to multiple generations who gathered around her table or on her back patio between days spent at Good Harbor Beach.

One of Dottie’s starring roles was that of an English teacher — her lifelong dream, imagined as early as first grade. She secured her first professional position in 1962, the year before she married, teaching middle school literature for two years at the Winslow School in Tyngsboro, Mass., earning a yearbook dedication. This was followed by a unique experience teaching at the Boston Center for the Blind, where she learned Braille to better connect with her students. In 1966, she left teaching to start a family.

Dottie took a 14-year hiatus, showering attention to her growing family while volunteering in the community and at St. Stephen’s Apostolic Church, but her aspirations to teach never wavered. She returned to education in 1980 as a special education tutor and held multiple short- and long-term substitute positions in the Woburn Public Schools. Although often temporary, students quickly took notice of Dottie and the way she engaged learning.

In the words of one English language learner, written years later in a college essay, Dottie acted as the “liberator who freed [her] from the language barrier.” In 1993, in the wake of budget cuts and potential layoffs, Dottie received powerful affirmation of her talent, influence and passion when countless students rallied and petitioned school officials for her to be given a permanent place in the English Department at Woburn High School.

In 1995, Dottie finally secured a full-time English teacher position, earning her the stability she so deeply deserved and quickly living up to the reputation that preceded her. She transformed Room 1212 into a magical place for learning, with one former student describing it as “a beautiful oasis.” She brought books to life, evoking critical thinking, expanding worldviews and sparking creative expression.

Dottie was known for her endless quotes — such as “show, don’t tell” — her eclectic music selections and her infamous tea parties with her Hero’s Journey students. Many former students credit her with discovering their love for the written word or pursuing careers in teaching because of her influence: the ultimate tribute. She touched so many students in ways that defied teaching standards, as described in countless thank-you notes and essays from students and parents alike.

Her poise, dignity and pride in her work, combined with her care, patience, compassion and unwavering belief in her students’ potential — along with her beauty, wardrobe and high heels — made her extraordinary and unique as an educator. She also had no fear asserting herself with students twice her stature! Teeny but mighty, Dottie’s passion for inspiring young minds was matched by her deep appreciation for the supportive administrators and colleagues who remained dear to her long after the school day ended.

Her accolades included a Teacher of the Year recognition from the Department of Education in 1999 and a high school yearbook dedication in 2005 upon her retirement, highlighting the profound respect and admiration she earned throughout her career.

At her core, Dottie cherished the quieter rhythms of life. She loved long walks with her beloved dogs and treasured peaceful moments with a cup of tea, watching her favorite British programs, reading a novel or writing in her journals. Her favorite book, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, served as a powerful life metaphor — a symbol of resiliency and the human spirit.

While she was not one for extensive travel, she held dear the lively memories made with her husband, children and grandchildren on trips to Florida, London, the Bahamas and Aruba. Her lasting bonds with her sisters and her niece’s and nephew’s families were forever connections of the heart — bonds that illness and distance never erased.

Dorothy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease seven years ago. Throughout her illness, her husband, George, cared for her with extraordinary love, patience and devotion. He ensured she was able to remain in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family, love and dignity. Dottie passed peacefully with her husband holding her hand, sharing their final moment in a lifelong bond.