In memory of John S. Davagian, II

John S. Davagian II, of Concord, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Joyce (Najarian) Davagian, with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage.

Born Jan. 7, 1945, in New Haven, Connecticut, John later moved with his family to Belmont, Massachusetts, where he grew up. He was a proud graduate of Governor Dummer Academy, an experience that left an indelible mark and which he reflected upon with great pride throughout his life. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University and a law degree from Boston University.

Professionally, John served as president of Sutton Corporation for more than 30 years, working alongside his father, wife and cousin. Sutton specialized in marine and deep foundation construction, with projects that included the U.S. Navy Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut, the MIT Library and numerous bridges throughout New England.

In 1997, John returned to the practice of law and founded Davagian & Associates, now known as Davagian, Grillo & Semple, where he focused on construction and contract law. He was known for his steady counsel, integrity and practical approach, particularly in helping clients navigate complex projects and disputes. John also took great pride in serving for more than 15 years on the board of Cristcot, a company founded by his daughter. In addition, he was a dedicated member of the Council of Armenian Executives for more than 50 years.

John was deeply passionate about youth sports and gave generously of his time to the youth soccer community. He volunteered for many years with Massachusetts Youth Soccer, where, as vice president, he helped inaugurate The BayStater magazine and played a key role in developing the Massachusetts Youth Soccer Fields at Progin Park in Lancaster. In recognition of his exceptional contributions, John was inducted into the Massachusetts Youth Soccer Hall of Honor — a lasting legacy of his belief in teamwork, community and opportunity for young athletes.

John was predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Vehanush “Peggy” Davagian. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce; his devoted children, Jennifer J. Davagian and John S. “Jay” Davagian III and his wife, Amy; his cherished grandchildren, Alexander Ensign and his wife, Dana, Kathryn Davagian and Alison Davagian; his loving sister, Jane D. Tchaïcha and her husband, Josef Pavlic; his nephews, Khaled and Jeremy Tchaïcha; and many cousins.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Prior to the service, visiting hours will be held at the church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Following the interment, a traditional hokejash (luncheon) will be held at the church in the Charles and Nevart Talanian Cultural Hall. Relatives and friends are sincerely invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge, or to The Governor’s Academy (formerly Governor Dummer Academy), 1 Elm St., Byfield, MA.