Detroit Hamazkayin hosts Armenian language immersion workshop for children

February 13, 2023 Sossi Essajanian Nonprofit News 0
NOVI, Mich.–On Saturday February 4, the Detroit Hamazkayin held an Armenian language immersion workshop at the Novi Public Library. Hamazkayin member Dzovinar Hamakorzian led the morning by starting with introductions and asking each child to introduce themselves in Armenian. Then, participants were divided into two groups and as a team visited four game stations where, for example, they solved riddles in Armenian or unscrambled Armenian letters to make an Armenian word. Following the games, the children used watercolors to color Armenian designed bird letters.

Dzovinar Hamakorzian leading an Armenian language workshop

After a snack, the children came together again to work on a short research project where they chose a landmark in Armenia and made their presentation in Armenian. One group chose the Sardarabad, and the other chose the “Menk Enk Mer Sareruh” monuments. The last activity was Kahoot: a question and answer game about Armenian history, language and culture.

At the end of the program, each participant was given a small Ara-Lala pencil case as a gift.

