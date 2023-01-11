AYF-ER hosts 88th annual convention, presents new Central Executive

CHICAGO, Ill.—The 88th annual Convention of the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern US Region took place from December 26th to December 30th, 2022.

The Convention hosted 34 delegates representing 13 of the region’s 16 chapters. The AYF Western Region as well as the Bureau Office of Youth Affairs also sent representatives to the Convention.

The Convention delegates — the highest body of the AYF-YOARF — reviewed and analyzed the work carried out by the Central Executive (CE), the 16 chapters of the region and 13 central councils during the 2022 year. The delegates discussed new objectives for the organization and adopted resolutions for the organization’s upcoming years agenda both regionally and internationally. The Convention was led by a Tivan: Areni Margossian (Washington, DC “Ani” Chapter) and Nairi Kaprielian (New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter).

The following AYF members represented the outgoing 2021-2022 CE:

Nareg Mkrtschjan (Providence) – Chair

Aram Balian (Washington DC) – Vice-Chair

Harout Tashian (Providence) – Treasurer

Ani Khachatourian (Greater Boston) – Secretary

Meghri Dervartanian (Greater Boston) – Advisor

Alex Manoukian (Washington DC) – Advisor (January-August 2022)

Talene Sagherian (Manhattan) – Advisor

Nanar Avedessian (Greater Boston) – (August-December 2022)



Delegates began each day with deliberations at 9:00 in the morning and ended past midnight in an effort to accomplish the goals and conclude the Convention’s detailed and thorough agenda. Guest representatives included George Aghjayan of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Central Committee; Vartivar Kachichian, who discussed the progress of the Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center; Harout Tashian from Homenetmen; Leeza Arakelian from the Armenian Weekly; Areni Margossian of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Eastern US; Kenar Charchaflian from AYF Camp Haiastan; Daron Topouzian from the Governing Body; Daron Assadourian from the AYF-WUS; Josh Tevekelian from the ACAA Endowment Fund; Khajag Arakelian from Hamazkayin Eastern Region; and Arshak Mesrobian, Tsoghig Ashekian and Dickran Khodanian from the ARF Bureau Youth Office. Representatives provided a brief presentation on their respective organization’s current projects, goals and plans.

On the evening of December 28, the Chicago ARF Gomideh and the ARS “Zabelle” Chapter hosted a traditional Armenian dinner for the delegates at the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church and Community Center in Glenview, IL, as well as a delicious dessert spread following dinner. The Central Educational Council took the opportunity to present the Gharib Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the chapter with the best educational program throughout the calendar year. This year, the trophy was awarded to the New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter.

The Convention elected a new Central Executive for the 2023 year consisting of the following members:



Nareg Mkrtschjan (Providence) – Chairperson

Ani Khachatourian (Greater Boston) – Vice-Chair

Harout Tashian (Providence) – Treasurer

Meghri Dervartanian (Greater Boston) – Secretary

Nanar Avedessian (Greater Boston) – Advisor

Daron Bedian (Chicago) – Advisor

Niree Kaprielian (New Jersey) – Advisor

Areni Margossian (Washington DC) – Advisor

Talene Sagherian (Manhattan) – Advisor

The 2023 CE is motivated to start the year’s work efficiently and successfully, with roughly 40 resolutions passed from the Convention to guide them.