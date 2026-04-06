2026 AYF-YOARF Junior Winter Olympics unite Juniors across three districts

The AYF-YOARF Junior Winter Olympics returned in 2026 with a new format that brought together Armenian youth from across the eastern region of the country. For the first time in years, the event was organized across three regional districts — New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest — allowing more Junior members to participate in a day or weekend filled with friendly competition, teamwork and camaraderie.

“Events such as Junior Winter Olympics bring together members to foster friendship, unity, and a strong sense of community within the AYF. This makes it one of the most meaningful and important events, giving Junior members a true sense of the AYF experience, providing them with the opportunity to meet, compete and bond with one another, creating lasting memories and friendships,” said U. Vartkaes Pamboukian, chair of the AYF-YOARF Central Junior Council.

Junior Winter Olympics has long been a beloved tradition within the AYF-YOARF Juniors, giving young Armenians the opportunity to build friendships, strengthen chapter spirit and engage in both athletic and strategic games. This year’s regional format allowed chapters to gather closer to home while still maintaining the excitement and energy that define the event.

New England District — Watertown, Massachusetts

The New England district competition was hosted by the Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter in Watertown, Massachusetts. Juniors from across the New England region gathered for a full day of games and activities, beginning in the morning and continuing through the afternoon.

Throughout the day, participants competed in basketball and classic board games that have become staples of the Junior Winter Olympics experience, including chess, checkers and tavloo. The atmosphere was filled with encouragement, laughter and spirited competition as Juniors cheered on their teammates and tested their skills.

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Lunch was provided by Eastern Lahmejun, giving participants the chance to refuel with a familiar Armenian favorite before continuing the day’s events.

In the older division board games, the winners were:

Chess: Avedis Bell, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

Checkers: Avedis Bell, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

Tavloo: Peter Zaytounian, Providence “Varantian” chapter

In the younger division board games, the winners were:

Chess: Martin Mardiros Karazian, Providence “Varantian” chapter

Checkers: Daron Tarbinian, Providence “Varantian” chapter

Tavloo: Melissa Burke, Providence “Varantian” chapter



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On the basketball court, teamwork and chapter pride were on full display.

Boys Basketball Champions: Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

Girls Basketball Champions: Providence “Varantian” chapter



The day concluded with a social outing in Boston, where Juniors gathered for bowling and dinner, continuing the fun and strengthening the friendships formed throughout the day.

Mid-Atlantic District — Queens, New York

The Mid-Atlantic district competition was hosted by the New York “Hyortik” chapter in Queens, New York. Juniors from across the district gathered for a full weekend of activities that combined competition, social bonding and Armenian community spirit. The ARS New York “Erebouni” chapter generously provided lunch, ensuring participants stayed energized throughout the day. Games and competitions were held throughout the day, followed by a lively dance at St. Sarkis Church, bringing together Juniors for an evening of music and celebration.

“I had a lot of fun seeing my friends, making new ones and playing basketball! I hope to come again next year!” said Jackie Kubikian of the AYF Albany “Shoushi” Chapter.

Mid-Atlantic winners included:



In the older division board games, the winners were:

Chess: Ari Kalayjian, New Jersey “Arsen” chapter

Checkers: Raffi Mirek, New Jersey “Arsen” chapter

Girls Tavloo: Nazani Baronian, Philadelphia “Papken Suni” chapter

Boys Tavloo: Ari Shirozian, Philadelphia “Papken Suni” chapter

In the younger division board games, the winners were:

Chess: Aleen Kalayjian, New Jersey “Arsen” chapter

Checkers: Avedis Terterian, New York “Hyortik” chapter

Tavloo: Aleen Kalayjian, New Jersey “Arsen” chapter

Players demonstrated impressive teamwork and deep chapter pride on the basketball court:

Older Boys Basketball Champions: Philadelphia “Papken Suni” chapter

Older Girls Basketball Champions: New York “Hyortik” chapter

Younger Boys Basketball Champions: New Jersey “Arsen” chapter

Younger Girls Basketball Champions: Mixed team

“JWO was fun! I had a good time winning the checkers tournament, and I hope to go next year!” said Avedis Terterian of the New York “Hyortik” chapter.

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Midwest District — Dearborn, Michigan

The Midwest district competition was hosted by the Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter in Dearborn, Michigan. Juniors gathered for a weekend of games, competition and social activities that continued the tradition of Junior Winter Olympics in the region.

The evening concluded with a group bowling activity in Farmington Hills, Michigan, where Junior athletes and Seniors had the opportunity to relax, socialize and celebrate the weekend together.

“The 2026 Detroit Junior Winter Olympics was really . Being my last year as a Junior made it mean a little more, and getting to spend that time with my friends made it even better. I can’t wait to come back as a Senior,” said Tro Hamakorzian of the Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” chapter.

In the Midwest, the day was intentionally structured to be more relaxed and inclusive, focusing on participation, connection and fun rather than formal competition. Juniors from every chapter had the opportunity to take part in games, spend time with friends and build new connections throughout the day.

While there were no official winners, all participants were able to engage in a variety of board games across both age divisions, making it a meaningful experience for everyone involved.

Beyond the competitions, Junior Winter Olympics remains a meaningful opportunity for AYF-YOARF Juniors to connect with fellow Armenian youth from different chapters and regions. Whether competing on the basketball court, concentrating over a chessboard or cheering on friends from the sidelines, the event continues to foster the sense of camaraderie and belonging that defines the AYF-YOARF Juniors.

Events like Junior Winter Olympics serve as an important reminder that the strength of the Armenian community lies in its youth — young people who are building lifelong friendships while learning the values of teamwork, sportsmanship and community engagement.

“The Junior Winter Olympics brings our AYF Juniors together early in the year for friendly competition, teamwork and the chance to create unforgettable memories. My favorite part of Junior events is seeing new members take their AYF Oath in front of a large group of fellow Juniors at a regional event and witnessing the warmth and pride they feel as they begin their AYF journey. This year was especially meaningful for me because I was able to watch my youngest cousin, Stella, take her oath. Moments like these are special and highlight how the AYF continues to bring generations of Armenians together,” said Isabel Hagobian, chair of AYF-YOARF Central Executive.

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Younger participants also shared similar sentiments about taking their oaths. “Getting sworn in was a really unique and cool experience. It was especially meaningful because it happened at the Junior Winter Olympics. I enjoyed it very much and look forward to doing more AYF events!” said Avedis Bell of the Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter.

The AYF-YOARF extended its gratitude to the host chapters, advisers, volunteers and families who made this year’s regional Junior Winter Olympics possible.