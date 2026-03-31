What empires could not take from Armenians

Politics governs the external life of a people. Faith governs the inner life. For most nations, these forces exist in tension, negotiated through constitutions, secular institutions and the separation of church and state. For Armenians, that negotiation never truly happened because it never needed to. When external structures collapsed, when empires rewrote borders, burned manuscripts and marched Armenians into deserts, the Armenian Apostolic Church endured as something harder to destroy: a living architecture of identity.

Armenia was the first nation to adopt Christianity in A.D. 301. More than 17 centuries later, that fact is not just historical trivia. It is the foundation of a survival story the world has not fully reckoned with. As Primate of the Eastern Diocese Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan observed, Armenian Christian identity and Armenian national identity remain inseparable, defying the Western assumption that faith and nationhood can be neatly divided. For Armenians, they never were, and that indivisibility is precisely what sustained them.

The Ottoman Empire understood this. Alongside the systematic killing of more than 1.5 million Armenians during the Armenian Genocide of 1915, the Young Turk regime deliberately targeted the Church, massacring clergy, destroying monasteries and burning medieval manuscripts — crimes that continue today. This was strategic. If the Church could be erased, so too could the inner world that made Armenians Armenian. The attempt failed not because Armenians were protected by great powers, but because faith had already been woven so deeply into daily life that it could not be removed by violence.

The Soviet period tested this in a different way. Where the Ottomans used brutality, the Soviets used ideology: militant secularization, atheist propaganda, the banning of Christmas and the appropriation of Church property. These efforts sought to replace the Armenian moral universe with a Soviet one. They largely failed as well. Armenians continued to baptize their children in secret, pray before icons and observe Lenten fasts, even at personal risk. These were not only acts of devotion, but acts of resistance — deliberate choices to remain Armenian when the state sought to create something else entirely.

What sustained this resistance was not only dramatic heroism but habit, ritual and repetition. Parish schools under Ottoman rule taught Armenian grammar, the Psalms and sacred literature to children who might otherwise have grown up without a language to call their own. The Divine Liturgy, or Badarak, created a weekly space where Armenians could step outside oppression and into something ancient and unbroken. Liturgical calendars mapped a moral order onto daily life. These practices formed something politics could pressure but never fully penetrate: a durable sense of identity.

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This is what empires consistently underestimate. Cities can be razed and villages emptied, but meaning is harder to destroy. The Armenian Apostolic Church became a vessel for that meaning, carrying language, memory and moral identity across generations and geographies — from Soviet Armenia to the Lebanese diaspora to communities in Los Angeles and Paris. It preserved Armenian identity not through force or law but through belonging: the accumulated weight of shared ritual and shared story.

Today, Article 8.1 of the Armenian Constitution formally recognizes the Church’s historical role in preserving national identity. But Armenians have always known this. Long before it was written into law, it was lived in practice through the prayers said under occupation, liturgies performed in secret and children taught to read Armenian when empires wanted them to forget.

When people ask how a small nation survived genocide, occupation and dispossession — and still exists with a coherent identity — the answer is that in every generation, Armenians walked into a church and remembered who they were.

Empires destroyed Armenian cities. They scattered Armenian families across the world. They burned manuscripts and tried to bury the language. But they could not reach the inner world. The Armenian Apostolic Church preserved the prayers empires tried to erase, and those prayers carried a people through centuries.