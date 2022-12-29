Yesterday we could, but today…?

We are a happy nation. We have become civilized.

This is how international experts describe us.

Let’s not even talk about democracy. We are the “leader” in the region in that regard, and we are reaping the rewards of that “victory.” We can finally adopt the European and Western values suffocating the “traditional backwardness” in us.

Finally, we are given the freedom of speech. Now we can do and say whatever we want and think only about ourselves.

What an interesting nation we are.

Yesterday, we could create a republic from nothing, but today, we destroy it or just witness the destruction and are indifferent to it.

Yesterday, we could honor the creators of the republic, but today we reject them, their merit and make up false heroes like Nazar the Brave.

Yesterday, we could survive Deir ez-Zor’s deserts, but now we hang our heads before the Turks’ sword.

Yesterday, the intellectual could save a nation with only a word, but now he does the same thing only to please others, paying no heed to the genocided generation.

Yesterday, we could get united and struggle for Artsakh, but today we forget about its existence.

Yesterday, we could break down the doors of international institutions, but today we hardly utter a word about the terrible situation in Artsakh.

Yesterday, we might have perished, but today, we exist.

Tomorrow, we may die as well, but will we exist?

It doesn’t matter anymore.

Don’t be surprised. What can we do?

What are the homeland, border, enemy? We are all human and global citizens living in the 21st century. It doesn’t matter if your neighbor, your eternal enemy two years ago showed his inhuman, unchangeable behavior and reminded you how he genocided your grandfather 100 years ago, but today he extends his “friendly” hand. He didn’t forget how to kill, but it seems we have forgotten how we were killed.

Perhaps we’ve become foolish. Is it because of pain? Maybe some have become foolish because of pain, but others have developed a new value system, new views. You can be in Yerevan on business and go mad due to the carefree life. (Now the reason of your madness is so understandable, Komitas Vardapet.)

What does it matter that people in Artsakh haven’t had food and medicine for several days, that the enemy put them under psychological and physical pressure forcing them to leave their homes, otherwise threatening to put an end to their lives? What does it matter that the enemy in Syunik comes closer step by step and shells Armenian positions in Tavush and Yeraskh? All this isn’t visible from a distance, including from Yerevan, where they don’t see and feel either.

One day, when these ignorant people wake up from their colorful dream, the enemy will be at their doorstep, perhaps in Yerevan. The Catholicos of all Armenians will refuse to leave Etchmiadzin, and the prime minister will go into battle with the people with a weapon in his hand to save the threatened homeland, Armenian dignity. But I have already heard about this scenario; it’s well-known to everyone. But this time it won’t end in the same way. I think everything will be the opposite. At best, they will leave the threatened fortress; at worst, they will open the gates to the enemy. The people will write a letter to the king of Russia again and again. Will we “bless” the Russians again or not when the letter arrives? Time will tell.

Unlike the aforementioned colorful dreams, everything is in black and white in Artsakh. After the war, there are 120,000 strong-willed people living on this little island, people who lost loved ones, homes, dreams and who are surrounded by enemies. There are legends about the will and strength of the people of Artsakh. We are witnessing it today.

After the war, we have started to re-evaluate what we have from a different perspective. The people of Artsakh continue to live and bring to life the bloody land under the threats of the enemy.

The war has cut us off from the world. The war has taught us to recognize the world in its entirety. What kind of world do we live in when the issues of human rights and freedom are constantly raised for places like Ukraine, but the world keeps silent, goes deaf and turns a blind eye amid war and humanitarian disasters in Artsakh? The reason surely is obvious: great actors play their part on the stage of life in order to maintain status, not lose it.

But what is Armenia’s role on that stage? Being forgotten backstage or…?

Today in Artsakh, people live despite their difficulties. Las Vegas lights and the fairytale streets of Paris and Rome are not so attractive anymore, as one cannot find human compassion and simplicity there. In Artsakh, no one complains about the daily problems.

We have seen much worse, but we lived. We’ll continue to live relying on ourselves, learning a lesson from Khrimyan Hayrig’s “paper ladle” and being indifferent to the world’s hustle and bustle.