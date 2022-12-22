Nareg Armenian School hosts Christmas pageant

RIDGEFIELD, NJ – The Nareg Armenian School was delighted to host families and community members for a Christmas pageant on Sunday afternoon.

The event was held after Divine Liturgy at Sts. Vartanantz Church hall under the auspices of Very Reverend Fr. Sahag Yemishyan.

Present at the event were the Eastern Prelacy’s Armenian National Education Committee (ANEC) chairwoman Hera Makhoulian and representatives of Sts. Vartanantz Church, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Agnouni,” “Armenouhi” and “Shakeh” chapters and the Homenetmen of NJ.

The large hall was full of parents and relatives of the students who put on an exceptional program with a delicious lunch sponsored by Jacque and Talar Minoyan.

The students beautifully presented Armenian Christmas songs, recitations and dances that exemplified national identity and pride. The kindergarteners performed a traditional Armenian dance and the elementary boys performed the Yarkhushta battle dance of Sassoun and the Armenian Kochari, displaying the flags of Armenia and Artsakh in an expression of solidarity with our homeland. The audience proudly applauded in a show of support and appreciation.

There was also a visit from Santa, who delivered gifts to all the students. The school extends its gratitude to Levon and Talin (Apkarian) Kochayan for their generosity and providing the overworked Santa with all the gifts in memory of the late Knar Apkarian, the former principal of Nareg School. The ARS Eastern USA Regional Executive also presented gifts to the students, teachers and principal Marina Yakoubian—pouches beautifully imprinted with the Armenian alphabet.

The school board recognizes and expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Yakoubian and all the teachers for their devotion, unwavering dedication and relentless efforts to educate our youth.

