ARS Eastern USA is on a mission to spread Christmas cheer

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA has launched its annual Spread Christmas Cheer campaign for the holiday season. The aim of the project is to provide gifts and toys to children in need in Armenia, Artsakh, Javakhk, Syria and Lebanon. Each child will also be invited to celebrate Christmas at a community party.

“Our campaign aims to provide joy and hope to less fortunate children during the Christmas season with presents and positive memories from the season,” said Caroline Chamavonian, chairperson of the ARS of Eastern USA. “We are asking our community to donate generously to the campaign and spread joy to our compatriots that might otherwise not have the opportunity to celebrate this joyous occasion,” she continued.

When the campaign was first launched in 2020, the ARS of Eastern USA sponsored 1,500 gifts for displaced children from Artsakh. Last year, due to the many challenges faced by our compatriots in Javakhk, Syria and Lebanon, the ARS of Eastern USA expanded the list and raised more than $57,000 for the campaign. This year, the organization is once again asking the community to help us reach our goals and send a message of hope and joy to those in need.

Community members can donate online. Donations can also be made payable to the ARS of Eastern USA and mailed to 80 Bigelow Avenue, Suite 200, Watertown, MA 02472.