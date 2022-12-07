Armenian Relief Society Central Executive announces new executive director

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Central Executive is pleased to announce the appointment of Meghrig Nerkizian to the position of executive director. Nerkizian started her duties in Boston, Massachusetts back in September.

“To be a part of the great history of the ARS is an honor,” said Nerkizian. “I am humbled to serve as the executive director of this great humanitarian organization. For 112 years, this organization has given a lot to our nation and contributed to spreading the Armenian culture while providing a helping hand to every Armenian community during disasters or wars. The ARS has been there and will always be with Armenia, Artsakh, Javakhk, and every Armenian,” she continued.

Nerkizian was born in Aleppo, Syria in 1986. She received her primary education at Azkayin Sahagian School and Karen Jeppe Armenian College. After graduating high school, she continued her studies at Aleppo State University, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in education. Her love and interest in history and culture drove her to become a teacher at Karen Jeppe Armenian College, but life had other plans. When the Syrian Civil War broke out, she left the country and moved to Armenia. It was her lifelong dream to serve the homeland. She worked on many projects, including one with the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, where she collected historical material and helped produce a memorial book about the fallen soldiers buried in Yerablur during the first Artsakh War (1988-1994). She also worked with the Charents Museum of Literacy and Arts and UNICEF Armenia.

Nerkizian is a devoted Armenian. She joined the Armenian Youth Federation in 2002 and always had a passion to contribute to her homeland. She volunteered with Birthright Armenia and the Armenian Volunteer Corps, opportunities that shaped her character and deepened her connection with Armenia.

“The Central Executive Board is enthusiastic about welcoming Meghrig as the newest addition to the ARS family,” said ARS Central Executive chairperson Nyree Derderian. “We are confident that her passion will help further the mission of the ARS.”

Established in 1910, the Armenian Relief Society operates in 26 countries serving the humanitarian needs of Armenians and non-Armenians alike. Through its avowed mission and numerous philanthropic projects, the organization has empowered women to make an impact on their communities and has promoted education, health and humanitarian aid.