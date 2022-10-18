The weather could not dampen AHARI’s 5th anniversary celebration

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—On Saturday, October 1st, the Armenian Historical Association of Rhode Island (AHARI) celebrated the fifth anniversary of its museum with an open house. Originally slated to take place “under the tent” outdoors, Tropical Storm Ian intervened, and the event was moved inside. Program emcee Ozzie Kooloian Jr. thanked attendees for braving the wind and rain before introducing the day’s interactive program schedule.

Guests viewed two wide TVs that ran continuously. One showed a few of the interviews that had been recorded as part of AHARI’s oral history project entitled Armenian Chronicles: A Living History. The second displayed photographs from the turn of the last century of Western Armenia, featuring the areas of Kharpert, Palou and Sepastia. A short film with Armenian music by Daniel Ayriyan was also a featured part of the program.

Guests enjoyed Armenian and Middle Eastern appetizers, wines from Artsakh and Armenian pastries while bringing questions about exploring their genealogy to Janet Houser, who shared databases and resources for those seeking more information on their family history. Maggie Nalbandian was on hand to translate Armenian script from the backs of old photos or long-forgotten correspondences. Many attendees brought in heirloom lacework and hand-crafted textiles for analysis by University of Rhode Island textile professor Linda Welters and graduate student Page Bailey.

Susan Chakmakian offered a sneak peak of her original production, “Gar oo chgar,” a humorous look at growing up Armenian. Her performance was followed by Armenian folk-dance instruction led by Maral Kachadourian with Phoebe Okoomian and Anna Marie Martirosian. The program wrapped up with committee member and artist Camille Gregorian announcing four winners of one of her paintings for a Drawing of Gratitude.