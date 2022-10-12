A Photographic Journey into the ARF Archives

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Archives constitute an invaluable repository of modern Armenian history from the late-19th century to our days. Thousands of reports, letters, telegrams, brochures, diaries, memoirs, photographs and artifacts make up the core of the collection, shedding light on the history of the ARF since its inception in 1890 and, more broadly, the history and culture of the Armenian people in its homeland and in communities around the globe.

After the opening of a reading room, the archives have hosted dozens of researchers in recent years. Here, the Armenian Weekly presents a collection of photographs from the archives to the subscribers of its print edition and its readers online.