A Photographic Journey into the ARF Archives

October 12, 2022 Weekly Staff History, Photography, Diaspora 0

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Archives constitute an invaluable repository of modern Armenian history from the late-19th century to our days. Thousands of reports, letters, telegrams, brochures, diaries, memoirs, photographs and artifacts make up the core of the collection, shedding light on the history of the ARF since its inception in 1890 and, more broadly, the history and culture of the Armenian people in its homeland and in communities around the globe.

After the opening of a reading room, the archives have hosted dozens of researchers in recent years. Here, the Armenian Weekly presents a collection of photographs from the archives to the subscribers of its print edition and its readers online.

Alexander Khatisian (center left), who served as Prime Minister during the First Republic of Armenia, standing in front of the entrance of the Armenian church in Paris during a visit in 1927, surrounded by church and community leaders.
The ARF Archives are rich in photographs of protests held around the world over the decades demanding justice for the Armenian Genocide such as this one (undated). Many of these photographs were added to the archives after appearing in the Hairenik and Armenian Weeklies.
Simon Zavarian, a founder of the ARF, lived in this house in Mush. Zavarian operated in the Mush/Sasoun region after 1908 and before he moved to Constantinople in 1911.
A photograph of Misak Torlakian, who assassinated Azerbaijan’s former Interior Minister Behbud Khan Javanshir in 1921 for his role in the massacre of Baku Armenians.
The ARF Archives also include a rich collection of images from the world of Armenian arts and culture—often added to the archives after being featured in the Hairenik newspapers and publications—including this image of Charles Aznavour.
The ARF Archives also include a rich collection of images from the world of Armenian arts and culture—often added to the archives after being featured in the Hairenik newspapers and publications—including this image of Manuel Menengichian.
Tigran Petrosian became world chess champion in 1963 and retained the title until 1969. This is a newspaper clipping from the Los Angeles Times announcing Petrosian’s victory in 1963.
Tigran Petrosian became world chess champion in 1963 and retained the title until 1969. This is a photograph of Petrosian (left) from the archives.
The ARF Maro Khump (Tabriz, 1903) named after ARF leader Mariam Makarian
Back of the photo featuring the ARF Maro Khump (Tabriz, 1903)
A farmer in one of the villages of the Sassoun region.

