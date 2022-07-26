Little Marinka honors her hero father with song

Marinka Grigoryan is an adorable little girl who loves to play with her sister Monica. She also loves to sing. Her debut song “Aghchikneric Heros Hayrikin” is dedicated to her late father Narek Grigoryan.

Narek Grigoryan gave his life defending Armenia and Artsakh. He was only 29 years old, studying dentistry. He left behind his beautiful 26-year-old wife Mariam and his two precious daughters.

Marinka is seven years old. She lives with her mom, sister and maternal grandparents in Masis, Armenia. She will be in the second grade in September. Her little sister, who is six years old, will be entering first grade.

Mariam says her daughters love the outdoors. They are enjoying their summer off from school and spending time with family. Marinka is working on a new song.



Mariam stated that she is overwhelmed by the kindness of people. She is grateful for the Diaspora and the help that they have given her. It’s a very difficult situation being a 26-year-old widow raising two little girls on her own. But Mariam is determined to give her children the best life possible. She is Marinka’s number one fan and encourages her daughter to reach for the stars.