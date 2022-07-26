Little Marinka honors her hero father with song

July 26, 2022 Talar Keoseyan Music 2
Marinka singing a song for her dad

Marinka Grigoryan is an adorable little girl who loves to play with her sister Monica. She also loves to sing. Her debut song “Aghchikneric Heros Hayrikin” is dedicated to her late father Narek Grigoryan. 

Narek Grigoryan gave his life defending Armenia and Artsakh. He was only 29 years old, studying dentistry. He left behind his beautiful 26-year-old wife Mariam and his two precious daughters.  

Martyred soldier Narek Grigoryan

Marinka is seven years old. She lives with her mom, sister and maternal grandparents in Masis, Armenia. She will be in the second grade in September. Her little sister, who is six years old, will be entering first grade.

Mariam says her daughters love the outdoors. They are enjoying their summer off from school and spending time with family. Marinka is working on a new song.

Marinka and Monica Grigoryan

Mariam stated that she is overwhelmed by the kindness of people. She is grateful for the Diaspora and the help that they have given her. It’s a very difficult situation being a 26-year-old widow raising two little girls on her own. But Mariam is determined to give her children the best life possible. She is Marinka’s number one fan and encourages her daughter to reach for the stars.

Talar Keoseyan

Talar Keoseyan

Talar Keoseyan is a mother, educator and writer. Talar’s book called Mom and Dad, Why Do I Need to Know My Armenian Heritage? is available on Amazon. Tigran’s Song is available at Abril Bookstore. She has been an educator for 25 years and resides in Los Angeles, CA. She can be reached at [email protected]
Talar Keoseyan

Latest posts by Talar Keoseyan (see all)

2 Comments

  2. What a precious child. Wonderfully talented too. I’m sure her father would be so proud.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*