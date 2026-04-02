Mutual blame on Artsakh, dissatisfaction with CSTO in Pashinyan-Putin meeting

YEREVAN — During a working visit to Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated the need to end the Karabakh movement within Armenia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Citing the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity, Pashinyan said: “Regarding Karabakh, we have discussed this issue multiple times, mainly in a working format. Yes, we recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, but only after the highest leadership of the Russian Federation publicly stated this twice. As you know, we have discussed this more than once.” His remarks suggested that Russia’s public statements influenced Armenia’s official position on the matter.
During the meeting, Pashinyan also addressed Armenia’s relationship with the Collective Security Treaty Organization. He acknowledged that Armenia has not concealed its issues with the organization, citing a specific situation in 2022 in which CSTO mechanisms were expected to function but did not.
“We are not participating in CSTO activities because we are unable to explain to our citizens why the CSTO did not respond, despite its obligations,” Pashinyan said.
In response, Putin said that after Armenia acknowledged in Prague in 2022 that “Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan,” it would have been inappropriate for the CSTO to intervene in what had effectively become an internal Azerbaijani process.
The Russian president also spoke publicly for the first time about the possibility of Armenia joining the European Union. He said Russia is taking a calm approach to discussions about Armenia’s relations with the EU but stressed that simultaneous membership in both the Eurasian Economic Union and the EU is not feasible. Putin also highlighted the significant price difference between Russian and European gas, noting that Russia supplies gas to Armenia at a significantly lower rate than the European market.
Putin also commented on Russian-Armenian economic relations, noting strong growth. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $6.4 billion in 2025.
Turning to Armenia’s domestic politics, Putin emphasized the importance of inclusive political participation: “We hope that pre-election processes in Armenia do not disrupt bilateral relations. We have always conducted honest dialogue with you and it is desirable that all political forces, including pro-Russian actors, are able to participate in domestic processes. Some of them are currently in detention, despite holding Russian citizenship. This is your decision and we do not intervene, but we would like to see all of them able to engage in political activities.”
While Pashinyan met with Putin at the Kremlin, signs of discontent among the Armenian diaspora in Moscow became evident.
In a striking moment, a man from Artsakh instructed his granddaughter to stand beside Pashinyan for a photo. After the photo was taken, he addressed Pashinyan directly: “Do you know why I wanted my granddaughter to take a picture with you? So they can forever remember who gave away Artsakh.”
In a striking moment, a man from Artsakh instructed his granddaughter to stand beside Pashinyan for a photo. After the photo was taken, he addressed Pashinyan directly: “Do you know why I wanted my granddaughter to take a picture with you? So they can forever remember who gave away Artsakh.”
The moment preceded a larger demonstration outside the Armenian Embassy in Moscow coinciding with Pashinyan’s visit. Members of the Armenian community gathered to express opposition to his policies, particularly regarding Karabakh and concessions to Azerbaijan.
During the protest, demonstrators burned a photograph of the prime minister and criticized what they described as capitulating policies, as well as his continued attacks on the Armenian Apostolic Church.
The demonstration highlighted broader unrest surrounding Pashinyan’s leadership, reflecting sentiments both within Armenia and among the diaspora.
A few days before the demonstrations in Moscow, Armenia experienced unrest during Palm Sunday services at St. Anna Church. Pashinyan visited the church with a large security detail, entering without prior announcement during a crowded liturgy.
Eyewitnesses and video footage described a tense atmosphere as Pashinyan and his entourage moved through the packed church. Security personnel reportedly restricted the movement of worshippers and disrupted the service, sparking immediate frustration among attendees. The situation escalated when a bodyguard allegedly struck a schoolboy, provoking outrage inside the church. One individual attempted to strike the prime minister, and worshippers ultimately forced Pashinyan and his security detail to leave.
The incident led to criminal proceedings, including charges of hooliganism and interference with a public official’s duties. Three individuals were initially detained: twin brothers Davit and Mikael Minasyan, both 18-year-old students at Yerevan High School No. 29, and Gevorg Gevorgyan, a former serviceman and public figure. The Minasyan brothers are described as high-achieving students from an apolitical family.
On Tuesday, the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction ordered Davit Minasyan to remain in pretrial detention for two months, under Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan. Davit, who reportedly has underlying health issues, lost consciousness while being transported to Armavir Penitentiary and was taken to a hospital before being transferred.
According to his lawyer, Armen Melkonyan, the family is awaiting medical records to present to penitentiary authorities to ensure he receives proper care. Melkonyan said Davit’s health problems are longstanding, including a previous incident at the church a week before, and that the detention has aggravated his condition.
Mikael Minasyan was released under alternative measures, including a travel ban. Gevorg Gevorgyan was also released under preventive measures and bail of 5 million drams (about $13,000). Defense attorneys confirmed that both Minasyan brothers have been formally charged and designated as defendants.
Lawyers strongly criticized the actions of security personnel. In a public statement, they described footage showing a bodyguard striking Davit Minasyan and verbally abusing him. The defense said the boy’s movements were purely defensive, intended to protect himself from harm, and that he had no political intentions. They called on witnesses at the church to come forward with any footage or information.
Authorities also conducted court-authorized searches of the Minasyan brothers’ residence twice, reportedly seeking evidence of a premeditated scheme involving Gevorgyan. Lawyers present during the search stated that no such evidence was found.
On April 1, a protest took place outside the Prosecutor General’s Office in Yerevan in support of 18-year-old Davit Minasyan. Classmates, along with their parents, gathered to call for a reconsideration of the pretrial detention order.
Defense attorney Varduhi Elbakyan said they plan to submit a motion challenging the legality of the latest search conducted at Minasyan’s home earlier that morning. She also said his parents were not allowed to see their son during the detention process.
Protesters are demanding that the Prosecutor General’s Office revise the preventive measures against Minasyan to allow for proper care and due process.
The incident drew sharp criticism from the Mother See of the Armenian Apostolic Church. In an official statement, the church expressed deep sorrow over the events, noting they disrupted the solemn and prayerful atmosphere of Palm Sunday.
“The incident that occurred during the prime minister’s brief visit should be viewed as a consequence of the authorities’ anti-church campaign and their illegal, noncanonical actions, which wound the religious feelings of the faithful and provoke such uprisings. Therefore, instead of unjustly blaming the Armenian Church and the Catholicos of All Armenians, attention should be given to reviewing the authorities’ stance toward the church, clergy and national spiritual values, which are harmful to the nation, divide our people and lead to such regrettable events,” the statement said.
7 Comments
Russia official position since 1922 has always been was that Arktash/ nagorro karabakh was part of Azerbaijan whilst it had been sympathetic 1991- 2018 it never offered any defensive protection as it did to Armenia itself . Post 2018 became very much on Azerbaijan side as Kremlin shill Andrew korybko would frequently attest with his writings in global research and other fringe publications that Armenia must withdraw from internationally recognised Azerbaijan. Russia was supportive of Azerbaijan military actions in 2020 although doesn’t appear to have been involved in the actual battle plan but clearly had in it’s public posture and private discussion been clear that it wouldn’t object to Azerbaijan striking at Armenian held lands, thus giving tacit approval. With the international position favouring Azerbaijan and the defeat of Armenia there was little choice but to admit defeat and officially recognise it as part of Azerbaijan. Any talk from the Kremlin of the status to be discussed at another time was a cynical ploy to keep the conflict festering and prevent peace and stinging Armenia along with false hopes. Russia felt empowered by an enfeebled ally as Armenia found itself in 2020 and Russia could appear to feel strong by having peacekeepers their failure to keep communications open and the Azeri siege showed them up to be useless, thus Russian attempts to blame Armenia are a cynical projection, also two days before invading Ukraine, Russia had a compact with Azerbaijan where they both pledged to support eachothers internationally recognised territories and oppose separatism within thus Russia had to Azerbaijan made it clear they didn’t support separatism within its internationally recognised boundaries but still maintained a different posture to Armenia implying sympathy for the status to be defined at some unknown time, thus a cynical double talk going beyond the diplomatic balance of positions. In 2023 with the siege well biting on the remnants of Arktash and it being clear that Russia couldn’t safeguard by no lifting of the blockade, no Berlin airlift or Sarajevo siege relief for the gullible and naive Armenians who put false hopes in Russia and Armenia’s Russian aligned military clearly eclipsed by the more western aligned Azerbaijan and Russia clearly having it’s own preoccupation with its stalling invasion of Ukraine. Armenia had no real choice to recognise Azerbaijan internationally recognised boundaries and admit to the failure of the cause. However those who wish to affirm support for Arktash should be free to so as a matter of freedom of expression even if the government has dissavoved itself from the issue now. Some seem to be most disingenuous and refuse to acknowledge that Armenia never recognised Arktash as independent let alone as part of Armenia only claiming disputed but not affirming anything definitive until 2023 when it was obvious that the game was up. Russia in turn seems genuinely surprised that Armenia has become disillusioned with them and somehow expects Armenia to be just as loyal as though nothing bad had happened as in it’s view Armenia was so angry and frightened of the Turkics that no matter what it could on that basis take Armenia loyalty for granted.
“Citing the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity…” Pashinyan launched a tirade blaming Russia for all the evils that have been confronting Armenia since the end of the 44-Day War.
Pashinyan conveniently forgot during his Moscow trip that there isn’t a “Mutual” recognition of each other’s territorial sovereignty. There is a “Unilateral” declaration from PM Pashinyan that Azerbaijan’s territorial sovereignty is based on the Alma Ata Declaration of 1991.
Not once Petro-Dictator Aliyev, explicitly or implicitly acknowledged Armenia’s territorial sovereignty (29,800Sq Km) based on the Alma Ata Declaration. In early January 2026, Aliyev pointed out to the Azeri media that, he and he alone will decide where the borders of Armenia start and end. For more details read:
The Rules-Based International Order Collapsed. Can Pashinyan Adapt To The Laws Of The Jungle or The Donroe Doctrine?
https://artsakhtheinadequateresponse.blogspot.com/2026/01/the-rules-based-international-order.html
Back to the ebents of the 44-Day War. Russian President Putin gave Pashinyan two opportunities to stop the war on October 09 and 19, 2020. He refused to take advantage of the offers, and decided to bleed profusely the Armenian Army to save his political career. For more details read:
“Pashinyan Had Two Opportunities To Stop The War. He Decided To Hemorrhage His Army”
https://artsakhtheinadequateresponse.blogspot.com/2025/05/pashinyan-had-two-opportunities-to-stop.html
The Trilateral “Cease Fire Agreement” brokered by Russian President Putin, signed on 09 Nov 2020, froze the Artsakh conflict until 2025. Pashinyan sold Artsakh to Aliyev, in The City of Prague (October 2022), hoping to buy “Peace” for Armenia.
How close is Pashinyan to “Peace” today?
You might be able to find the answer in the following article:
Peace In Armenia & The 2026 Report Of The Office Of The Director Of National Intelligence (ODNI)
https://artsakhtheinadequateresponse.blogspot.com/2026/03/peace-in-armenia-2026-report-of-office.html
He is no a ‘petro-dictator’. He was installed by russia. that’s all.
It is a “what if” scenario, but Artsakh would not have been lost if Pashinyan had not recklessly shifted Armenia’s traditional pro-Russian foreign policy towards the West, which angered Russia and caused Russia to shift its support to an equally authoritarian and anti-West Azerbaijan; because as long as Russia supported Armenia while it was allied with Russia, Azerbaijan would not have dared to attack and invade Artsakh. Pashinyan bears enormous responsibility for the totally avoidable loss of Artsakh.
Part of the reason Pashinyan was able to take office in 2018 was linked to growing dissafection with Russia, it’s massive sales of weapons to Azerbaijan which helped it to achieve limited gains in 2016, neo colonial tie in such as the forced narrowing of the gas pipeline from Iran, a general fatigue with the existing clique who were staunchly pro Russia although this didn’t stop Russia selling arms to Azerbaijan to be used upon Armenia. Azerbaijan is despotic but is quite pro west ; close links with NATO member Turkey and US partner Azerbaijan and well linked economically with western countries with gas and oil exports. Russia was trying to woo Azerbaijan back to be closer by using Arktash as collateral only to find like Turkey over Kars a century before it strung Russia along only liking it as much as it needed to for the time. Yes in 2016 Russia lent on Azerbaijan to ceasefire but it was also clear that Azerbaijan military was a different foe from the routed force of 1994 something Armenians chose to ignore, thus it was obvious that Azerbaijan would try it’s luck again especially when relationship between Armenia and Russia cooled after Pashinyan took office. The defeat of 2020 , Russia warmed relationship with Azerbaijan and Russia own hypocrisy over Ukraine in 2022 and it’s failure to protect what was left of Arktash in 2023 led to relationship with Russia cooling acutely. Russia ploy to punish Armenia for distancing instead of trying to win hearts and minds turned what had been a disatisafaction into a full disillusionment. It’s worth noting that Syria Assad staunchly pro Russia yet they did nothing to prevent the collapse of his regime and even become the first nation to recognise the new government. Ukraine too seems quite willing and capable of attacking Russia itself so maybe the hype around Russia being the redouble bulwark as espoused by the defunct “Saker” blogger on the internet and the former comentors here; “Gurgen” and “Concerned Armenian” can quietly be let to go. Also it should be noted that the USA and Israel have gained greater sway over Iran in a month than Russia has over it’s neighbour Ukraine has in four years. 2020 was a reality check about Armenia own ability and international support over Artaskh. 2022 onwards has been a reality check about Russia actual capabilities generally internationally and 2023 was a reality check about the capability of Russian protection which it had sought but then couldn’t deliver.
Pashoglu is an agent and puppet of the west. Putin knows this well. Pashoglu undermined Armenia’s relationship with Russia, undermined and weakened Armenias military by replacing competent seasoned generals with his own hand picked puppets and despite Artsakh’s heroic resistance against Azeri turkish and pakistani forces gave most of Artsakh away. Anyone who still supports this crook is a traitor to their Armenian ancestry and spirit. They dont realize or care that the turks ultimate goal is the removal of Armenia and the completion of a pan turkic region.
What, exactly, was Russia supposedd to do when Pashinyan declared that Artsakh was part of Azerbaijan?
Artsakh was lost when Pashinyan declared that the Armenian Army would not fight for Artsakh.
It is the honour, duty and glory of Armenians to die for Artsakh but when Armenians refuse to do so then why on Earth should anybody else?
Pro-Western Armenians can wail, whine, grit their teeth and can jump up and down even – but you know what they cannot do?
They cannot change Geography!
All those geographical illiterates need to get it into their heads that Armenia is bound to Russia for ever.
Unless, of course, Armenians actually want to live in the Turkish vilayet of Ermenistan.
In which case, don’t complain about living as dhimmis and certainly don’t complain about the Turks doing what they want with Armenian women because, as dhimmis, Armenians will have no rights.