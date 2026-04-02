Mutual blame on Artsakh, dissatisfaction with CSTO in Pashinyan-Putin meeting

YEREVAN — During a working visit to Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated the need to end the Karabakh movement within Armenia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Citing the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity, Pashinyan said: “Regarding Karabakh, we have discussed this issue multiple times, mainly in a working format. Yes, we recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, but only after the highest leadership of the Russian Federation publicly stated this twice. As you know, we have discussed this more than once.” His remarks suggested that Russia’s public statements influenced Armenia’s official position on the matter.

During the meeting, Pashinyan also addressed Armenia’s relationship with the Collective Security Treaty Organization. He acknowledged that Armenia has not concealed its issues with the organization, citing a specific situation in 2022 in which CSTO mechanisms were expected to function but did not.

“We are not participating in CSTO activities because we are unable to explain to our citizens why the CSTO did not respond, despite its obligations,” Pashinyan said.

In response, Putin said that after Armenia acknowledged in Prague in 2022 that “Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan,” it would have been inappropriate for the CSTO to intervene in what had effectively become an internal Azerbaijani process.

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The Russian president also spoke publicly for the first time about the possibility of Armenia joining the European Union. He said Russia is taking a calm approach to discussions about Armenia’s relations with the EU but stressed that simultaneous membership in both the Eurasian Economic Union and the EU is not feasible. Putin also highlighted the significant price difference between Russian and European gas, noting that Russia supplies gas to Armenia at a significantly lower rate than the European market.

Putin also commented on Russian-Armenian economic relations, noting strong growth. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $6.4 billion in 2025.

Turning to Armenia’s domestic politics, Putin emphasized the importance of inclusive political participation: “We hope that pre-election processes in Armenia do not disrupt bilateral relations. We have always conducted honest dialogue with you and it is desirable that all political forces, including pro-Russian actors, are able to participate in domestic processes. Some of them are currently in detention, despite holding Russian citizenship. This is your decision and we do not intervene, but we would like to see all of them able to engage in political activities.”

While Pashinyan met with Putin at the Kremlin, signs of discontent among the Armenian diaspora in Moscow became evident.

The moment preceded a larger demonstration outside the Armenian Embassy in Moscow coinciding with Pashinyan’s visit. Members of the Armenian community gathered to express opposition to his policies, particularly regarding Karabakh and concessions to Azerbaijan.

During the protest, demonstrators burned a photograph of the prime minister and criticized what they described as capitulating policies, as well as his continued attacks on the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The demonstration highlighted broader unrest surrounding Pashinyan’s leadership, reflecting sentiments both within Armenia and among the diaspora.

A few days before the demonstrations in Moscow, Armenia experienced unrest during Palm Sunday services at St. Anna Church. Pashinyan visited the church with a large security detail, entering without prior announcement during a crowded liturgy.

Eyewitnesses and video footage described a tense atmosphere as Pashinyan and his entourage moved through the packed church. Security personnel reportedly restricted the movement of worshippers and disrupted the service, sparking immediate frustration among attendees. The situation escalated when a bodyguard allegedly struck a schoolboy, provoking outrage inside the church. One individual attempted to strike the prime minister, and worshippers ultimately forced Pashinyan and his security detail to leave.

The incident led to criminal proceedings, including charges of hooliganism and interference with a public official’s duties. Three individuals were initially detained: twin brothers Davit and Mikael Minasyan, both 18-year-old students at Yerevan High School No. 29, and Gevorg Gevorgyan, a former serviceman and public figure. The Minasyan brothers are described as high-achieving students from an apolitical family.

On Tuesday, the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction ordered Davit Minasyan to remain in pretrial detention for two months, under Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan. Davit, who reportedly has underlying health issues, lost consciousness while being transported to Armavir Penitentiary and was taken to a hospital before being transferred.

According to his lawyer, Armen Melkonyan, the family is awaiting medical records to present to penitentiary authorities to ensure he receives proper care. Melkonyan said Davit’s health problems are longstanding, including a previous incident at the church a week before, and that the detention has aggravated his condition.

Mikael Minasyan was released under alternative measures, including a travel ban. Gevorg Gevorgyan was also released under preventive measures and bail of 5 million drams (about $13,000). Defense attorneys confirmed that both Minasyan brothers have been formally charged and designated as defendants.

Lawyers strongly criticized the actions of security personnel. In a public statement, they described footage showing a bodyguard striking Davit Minasyan and verbally abusing him. The defense said the boy’s movements were purely defensive, intended to protect himself from harm, and that he had no political intentions. They called on witnesses at the church to come forward with any footage or information.

Authorities also conducted court-authorized searches of the Minasyan brothers’ residence twice, reportedly seeking evidence of a premeditated scheme involving Gevorgyan. Lawyers present during the search stated that no such evidence was found.

On April 1, a protest took place outside the Prosecutor General’s Office in Yerevan in support of 18-year-old Davit Minasyan. Classmates, along with their parents, gathered to call for a reconsideration of the pretrial detention order.

Defense attorney Varduhi Elbakyan said they plan to submit a motion challenging the legality of the latest search conducted at Minasyan’s home earlier that morning. She also said his parents were not allowed to see their son during the detention process.

Protesters are demanding that the Prosecutor General’s Office revise the preventive measures against Minasyan to allow for proper care and due process.

The incident drew sharp criticism from the Mother See of the Armenian Apostolic Church. In an official statement, the church expressed deep sorrow over the events, noting they disrupted the solemn and prayerful atmosphere of Palm Sunday.

“The incident that occurred during the prime minister’s brief visit should be viewed as a consequence of the authorities’ anti-church campaign and their illegal, noncanonical actions, which wound the religious feelings of the faithful and provoke such uprisings. Therefore, instead of unjustly blaming the Armenian Church and the Catholicos of All Armenians, attention should be given to reviewing the authorities’ stance toward the church, clergy and national spiritual values, which are harmful to the nation, divide our people and lead to such regrettable events,” the statement said.