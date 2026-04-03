Leading today: Because tomorrow may be too late

Walking through the underground tunnels of Capitol Hill, I realized that advocacy is no longer something I aspire to: it is something I am actively living.

As a participant in the ANCA Rising Leaders Youth Impact Forum, I had the opportunity to speak directly with policymakers, community leaders and fellow young advocates who share a commitment to justice and recognition for the Armenian Cause. What struck me most was not just the power of our message, but the power of our presence.

My journey to this moment began long before I stepped into these meetings. I initially participated in ANCA’s Kasparian 2024 Summer Academy, which first opened my eyes to the impact of civic engagement. Those experiences inspired me to deepen my commitment and pursue an internship in the office of Congressman Brad Sherman. There, I saw firsthand how legislators shape policy, how representatives carry constituent voices and how critical it is for our community to have a seat at the table.

For all of us, this experience was deeply personal. We are not only advocating for policy; we are advocating for history, for truth and for a future where Armenian voices are heard and respected.

In meeting after meeting, we pressed lawmakers on the issues that define this moment: the release of Armenian hostages still held by Azerbaijan; the right of return for the 150,000 Armenians forcibly displaced from Artsakh; and the prohibition of U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan until it takes concrete steps toward accountability for their genocidal actions.

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Sitting in those rooms, I felt a profound sense of responsibility. I wasn’t merely a college student or a program participant, but an advocate for those who cannot advocate for themselves.

Surrounded by young advocates from across the United States, I witnessed the power of a united voice. Some deepened their knowledge of the Armenian Cause while others learned how to walk into a congressman’s office and make their voice heard. Some learned how bills become law, but each and every one of us left knowing that our voices carry weight.

This experience did not only educate me; it empowered me. I leave Capitol Hill with a renewed sense of purpose: to continue advocating, to continue leading and to continue fighting for the Armenian Cause.