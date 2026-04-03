Youth Opinion

Leading today: Because tomorrow may be too late

An ANCA Rising Leader reflects on a week of Armenian American advocacy on Capitol Hill

Karin OruncakcielApril 3, 2026Last Updated: April 3, 2026
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Karin Oruncakciel, fellow ANCA Rising Leaders Youth Impact Forum participants, and longtime Armenian issues champion Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) discuss ongoing efforts to secure Azerbaijan's release of Armenian hostages and the right of return for Artsakh's forcibly displaced Armenians.

Walking through the underground tunnels of Capitol Hill, I realized that advocacy is no longer something I aspire to: it is something I am actively living.

As a participant in the ANCA Rising Leaders Youth Impact Forum, I had the opportunity to speak directly with policymakers, community leaders and fellow young advocates who share a commitment to justice and recognition for the Armenian Cause. What struck me most was not just the power of our message, but the power of our presence.

My journey to this moment began long before I stepped into these meetings. I initially participated in ANCA’s Kasparian 2024 Summer Academy, which first opened my eyes to the impact of civic engagement. Those experiences inspired me to deepen my commitment and pursue an internship in the office of Congressman Brad Sherman. There, I saw firsthand how legislators shape policy, how representatives carry constituent voices and how critical it is for our community to have a seat at the table.

For all of us, this experience was deeply personal. We are not only advocating for policy; we are advocating for history, for truth and for a future where Armenian voices are heard and respected. 

In meeting after meeting, we pressed lawmakers on the issues that define this moment: the release of Armenian hostages still held by Azerbaijan; the right of return for the 150,000 Armenians forcibly displaced from Artsakh; and the prohibition of U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan until it takes concrete steps toward accountability for their genocidal actions.

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Sitting in those rooms, I felt a profound sense of responsibility. I wasn’t merely a college student or a program participant, but an advocate for those who cannot advocate for themselves.

My time in Washington proved something I have long believed: we, the youth, are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but the leaders of today.

Surrounded by young advocates from across the United States, I witnessed the power of a united voice. Some deepened their knowledge of the Armenian Cause while others learned how to walk into a congressman’s office and make their voice heard. Some learned how bills become law, but each and every one of us left knowing that our voices carry weight.

This experience did not only educate me; it empowered me. I leave Capitol Hill with a renewed sense of purpose: to continue advocating, to continue leading and to continue fighting for the Armenian Cause.

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Karin OruncakcielApril 3, 2026Last Updated: April 3, 2026
0 2 minutes read
Photo of Karin Oruncakciel

Karin Oruncakciel

Karin Oruncakciel is from Los Angeles, California, and is currently studying at Santa Monica College, planning to transfer in Fall 2026 to pursue International Relations with a concentration in hospitality management. She is actively involved in advocacy and public service, recently completing an internship at Congressman Brad Sherman’s Field Office, where she supported constituent services and community outreach. Karin also serves as Vice President of the refounded Armenian Students Association, where she works to strengthen the community, promote cultural awareness and organize impactful events. Having attended AGBU Manoogian–Demirdjian School from pre-school through 12th grade, Karin has developed a deep connection to her heritage and is committed to giving back. Through her academic, professional and community involvement, Karin remains passionate about leadership, global engagement and empowering Armenians, both locally and abroad.

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