Close to the sun: Sibil and Michael Goorjian unite in ‘Arevin Mod’

Istanbul-based Armenian singer Sibil and American-Armenian actor, director and producer Michael Goorjian recently collaborated on a music video for Arevin Mod, blending music and film with storytelling. The Armenian Weekly spoke with both artists about their creative partnership and the journey behind the video.

“I was born and raised in Istanbul, where I still live today. I come from a family whose roots extend to Sivas and Tokat. From a very young age, I developed a deep love for singing. To nurture this passion, I began singing in the church choir closest to my neighborhood,” said Sibil.

Although she never received formal music training, she credits the Vartanants Choir as her school. “For many years, I performed with the choir in numerous concerts, both in Turkey and abroad. My greatest dream was to have an album of my own. Despite having no role model to follow and facing many obstacles along the way, my inner voice kept telling me that everything would turn out beautifully — and it truly did.”

Reflecting on her 15-year career, she emphasized perseverance and independence: “Throughout this journey, even without a manager, I continued moving forward with the support of kind and genuine people, always striving to do better and create meaningful work. I have built my career independently over the years. Of course, there have been challenging moments, but those challenges have never become barriers for me. As someone who strives to leave behind meaningful and positive work, I approach every project with great care. I take responsibility for ensuring that each new project is different, stronger and more special than the one before — always aiming to take one step further.”

Michael Goorjian’s roots trace back to Palu and Erzurum. He grew up in San Francisco, California, and is now based in Los Angeles. With over 30 years of experience as an actor and four years as a director, he has worked across theater, film and television.

“I had a desire to do a film in Armenia, and I wrote the script for Amerikatsi. I read an article and used a true story of a prisoner who could see into an apartment building. I grew up in the Bay Area, and I had some contact with the Armenian community, mostly relatives. It wasn’t until I came down to LA to be an actor that I met Armenians. It was my trip in 2006 to Armenia that got me much more involved and interested in that side of my heritage,” he shared.

A collaborative spark

Sibil first met Michael at the Global Armenian Summit in Yerevan. “I was walking toward the stage to perform when I saw him. I walked past him, but a few seconds later thought to myself, ‘Why don’t I go and introduce myself?’ Within about two seconds, I made the spontaneous decision to turn back and approach him. After a brief conversation, we stayed in touch through social media. Encouraged by his humility and sincerity, I shared details about my new song and the music video project. He accepted my offer with great warmth,” Sibil recalled.

The two soon collaborated on the music video for Arevin Mod. “I wanted to reflect the same level of dedication in the music video for my song Arevin Mod as I do in my music. After meeting Michael, I truly believed that a project we would create together could be something very special and powerful. I first asked him to direct the video, and later asked if he would also consider appearing in it. Inspired by that thought, I shared my proposal with him — and he gladly accepted,” she continued.

Goorjian explained how the video came together: “She asked if I would help her with the music video, which was originally going to be shot in Armenia, but that didn’t work out. Our schedules finally synced, and we were able to do the video. I was doing a workshop with the Armenian Film Society, and she had stopped by. We decided to use our phones to record, and through connections, we used a digital screen.”

The video was filmed in Los Angeles, with scenes captured both in a professional studio and on phones. Later, the artists reunited in Turkey for the screening of Amerikatsi.

“About 20 people contributed to the creation of this song and its music video, and the video also has a sponsor. I would like to thank every one of them from the bottom of my heart. I truly believe that anything created with love and sincerity reaches people’s hearts — and continues to do so,” said Sibil.

“As artists, we strive to leave behind beautiful and meaningful work. One of our greatest wishes is for our creations to reach as many people as possible. I hope this song and its video warm people’s hearts through the reflection of sincere emotions,” she concluded.

