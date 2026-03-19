Armenian-American soprano Tatev Baroyan performs Tatyana in Salzburg premiere of ‘Eugene Onegin’

SALZBURG, Austria — On Feb. 28, 2026, the Salzburg Landestheater premiered Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. Armenian-American soprano Tatev Baroyan, an award-winning artist who has performed at the Metropolitan Opera and other major international stages, took on the role of Tatyana Larina.

Following her performance of Tatyana’s Letter Scene, the audience responded with extended applause, prompting a brief pause by the orchestra.

The press coverage highlighted Baroyan’s performance:

“Tatev Baroyan shines and captivates both vocally and dramatically as Tatyana.”

“One is tempted to say she’s the Tatyana of the century.”

Born in Yerevan to a family of musicians, Baroyan grew up during a difficult period for Armenia, when electricity was limited and the country relied on international aid. She studied piano at the Tchaikovsky Music School of Yerevan while also attending a classical ballet program.

At age 12, she moved to the United States, building her musical career from the ground up. In 2018, she joined the Sarasota Opera Company, performing Papagena in Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Baroyan collaborates regularly with the New York City Opera under Constantine Orbelian and has performed with the Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra and the Beer Sheva Sinfonietta.

The Salzburg production of Eugene Onegin runs through June 5. Afterwards, Baroyan will appear at the Bregenz Opera Festival in Austria, performing three leading soprano roles in Leoš Janáček’s The Excursions of Mr. Brouček.

This article was written by composer Konstantin Petrossian.