Briefings from the Turkish press

Cumhuriyet: HDP co-chairman Garo Paylan has expressed his dissatisfaction with the presentations made by the Minister of National Education Mahmut Ozer and the President of the Council of Higher Education Erol Ozvar upon the 2022 budget plan. “Let’s see what you did with the budget,” challenged Paylan, “Are you going to raise the students as “free individuals” with hundreds of police officers stationed at the gate of Bogazici University?” Paylan showed the photos taken during the police intervention at Bogazici University at the Parliamentary Plan and Budget Committee when the Ministry of National Education and the Council of Higher Education budget was discussed. Paylan also referred to the minister’s speech that schools are not properly equipped, and that in order to compensate for their needs, they are asking students to pay for stationery and hygiene. He also mentioned the low educational equality and lack of social peace by emphasizing the disparity between the education provided to students in rural areas and that which is provided to students in Istanbul’s most lavish schools, as well as the neglect shown towards the diversity of identities present among the students.

On the occasion of “November 8 Victory Day,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement stating that Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia, subject to strict adherence to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and international border inviolability.

Sabah: The Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme Court Bekir Sahin traveled to Baku on the invitation of the Chief Prosecutor of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev to sign the establishment document of the “Council of Prosecutors General of Turkic Speaking States,” which included the Prosecutor General of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan. For this occasion, a message was sent by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, along with a video message from the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Haberler.com: While construction and repair work in Ganja, Azerbaijan, continued, it was decided to protect the traces of Armenian acts by converting one of the areas where the missile fell into an open-air museum. Ganja was one of the most affected regions by Armenian Armed Forces attacks during the Second Karabakh War.

Hurriyet: Turkey’s Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar attended the “Victory Day” celebration organized by the Azerbaijan Embassy in Ankara. During his speech at the reception, Akar said, “Our goal is to keep the ceasefire in place and maintain regional stability. This stability is important for not just Azerbaijan and Turkey. Armenia will benefit both in terms of security and welfare too if it understands and holds the peace hand extended by President Aliyev and Mr. President Erdogan… We all know that convening meetings, even with all six sides if necessary, can be highly significant for the security and welfare of the entire Caucasus.”

Anadolu Agency: On the occasion of the first anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh from the occupation and as part of the Azerbaijan Victory Day celebrations, the “Karabakh Victory” photography exhibition was opened in Erzurum.

Meanwhile in Shushi on November 8, a prayer of gratitude was held in the Upper Govhar Agha Mosque.

Milliyet: During a “Victory Day” celebration reception at the Turkish parliament’s exhibition hall, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop said that Turkey wants the Caucasus to become a region of “sharing wealth and happiness” and sent a call to Armenia to open the 46-kilometer Western Zangezur corridor so that trade between countries and continents can be facilitated.