ONEArmenia surveying Diasporans’ travel habits

YEREVAN—ONEArmenia, the nonprofit organization that since 2012 has fundraised over $7 million to support 35 local projects with long-lasting impact in Armenia and Artsakh, is seeking responses to a short, anonymous survey about diasporan travelers’ experiences in Armenia.

The survey data will be used as part of the organization’s new venture into tourism. Responses will be kept private and will be used to better understand what it is about Armenia that leaves an impression on travelers.

The survey can be accessed and completed online.

US-based responders will have the chance to win a box of ONEArmenia’s CBD-Infused Organic Armenian White Mint Tea, the first Armenian tea to be infused with premium, full-spectrum CBD extracts, launched in 2020 with Good Company Tea.

Questions about the survey and ONEArmenia’s current and future projects can be sent to [email protected].