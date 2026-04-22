Suicide attempt at Armavir prison amid growing concerns

On March 20, a detainee at the Armavir penitentiary institution attempted suicide by hanging, drawing renewed attention to deteriorating conditions and safety standards in Armenia’s prison system.

The incident occurred around midnight in Cell 6 of the quarantine unit. Cellmates intervened in time, removing the sheet the detainee used and preventing his death, according to official reports. He was rushed to Vagharshapat Medical Center, where examinations found no permanent physical injuries. He has since been returned to the facility.

The Penitentiary Service, the government body responsible for administering prisons, confirmed that the detainee had been on a hunger strike in protest of a recent court verdict. However, broader concerns are emerging, with media reports suggesting he had underlying health issues and had previously sought medical assistance that went unaddressed.



Prison administrators submitted the case materials to the Investigative Committee.



The incident at Armavir is not isolated. It comes amid a sharp increase in fatalities in closed institutions. In the first half of 2025, the country’s nine state-run prisons held 2,826 incarcerated and detained individuals. According to the 2025 report by the Human Rights Defender’s Office, which serves as the national preventive mechanism, 24 deaths were recorded in Armenian penitentiaries over the past year — eight of them suicides. In contrast, all 12 deaths recorded the previous year were attributed to natural causes.

Sergey Gabrielyan, head of the group of public observers monitoring penitentiary institutions under the Ministry of Justice, said such cases should not be viewed in isolation.

“The recorded deaths cannot be considered separate, individual cases; they have a systemic nature,” he said.

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He emphasized that ensuring the right to health remains a top concern.

“From 2025 to the present, the observer group has received more than 180 alerts, around 80% of which concern health-related issues,” Gabrielyan said. “Among the problems we have documented are delays in medical assistance, prolonged transfers to civilian hospitals, inadequate medical care or delayed provision of medication, as well as the absence or insufficient level of mental health services for detainees.”.

He said the 24 recorded deaths, 16 of which are classified as natural, raise serious concerns.

“When speaking about natural deaths, it is necessary to understand what kind of investigation has been carried out, as all of this remains closed,” he said. “The state, represented by the Ministry of Health, has never come forward with a clear statement identifying who bears responsibility for so many deaths — which doctor or which institution.”

He added that, as an observer group, they have not received answers from either the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Justice regarding who ultimately assumes responsibility.



Hovhannes Ghukasyan, deputy head of the Department for the Prevention of Torture and Ill-Treatment at the Office of the Human Rights Defender, also pointed to systemic gaps, particularly in suicide prevention.

Although a suicide and self-harm risk assessment tool has been in place since 2022, he said its application remains ineffective.

He offered statistical data, showing an increase in suicide attempts. While 19 incidents involving 14 individuals were recorded in 2024, the number rose to 46 incidents involving 26 individuals in 2025.

At the same time,self-harm cases slightly decreased from 625 to 617 incidents.

“Psychologists note that the process is dominated by paperwork, while the professional assessment component remains limited,” Ghukasyan said.

Another issue is a shortage of specialists.

“Due to the limited number of psychologists, they are only able to conduct one-time conversations with detainees,” Ghukasyan said , adding that a single conversation does not allow for a proper assessment of suicide and self-harm risks.

“For proper identification and prevention, continuous and regular work is necessary,” he said.

The Human Rights Defender’s report also highlights issues related to detention conditions, including shortcomings in cell furnishing, lighting and sanitary-hygienic conditions.

Additional concerns include access to food, medical care and legal services. In some cases, the environment is not adapted for persons with mobility impairments.

During 59 monitoring visits conducted in 2025, some of these issues were repeatedly observed across multiple institutions.

The Human Rights Defender emphasizes that the state has an obligation to ensure the right to life of individuals under its control. This includes not only providing adequate conditions but also conducting effective and thorough investigations into each case.

The report also underscores the need for proper responses to cases of torture and ill-treatment, as well as ensuring the legality of procedures applied to people with mental health conditions.

The Defender’s Office also stresses the importance of establishing a support center for victims of torture, including medical, psychological, legal and social services.

At the same time, it emphasizes the importance of cooperation between state bodies to address systemic issues.