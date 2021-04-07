Employment Opportunity: Office Manager

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of office manager.

The office manager will report to the general manager and have the primary responsibility for the ACEC’s billing, accounts receivable, telephone and e-mail communications, as well as general tasks such as maintaining organized files, following up on invoices, meeting with prospective rental clients, etc.

The ideal candidate would have knowledge of QuickBooks or similar accounting software, but training will be provided for the right candidate. Proficiency in Excel, Word and excellent written and verbal communication skills is a must essential to the job.

The position entails interaction with a varied set of clients that use the center, and the ideal candidate will be friendly, highly service oriented and able to manage working relationships with a diverse group of users.

Initially, this is a part-time position. We anticipate that on average the position will take up about 20 hours a week, but there may be additional hours based on need. Knowledge of the Armenian language is highly desirable but not essential.

The salary and remuneration package will be competitive and based on the experience and expertise of the candidate

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and a resume to [email protected]