ANCA-WR accepting applications for Government Affairs Director, Coordinator

GLENDALE, Calif. — The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) is seeking candidates for a Government Affairs Director or Coordinator position.

The general duties of the ANCA-WR Government Affairs Director are to oversee all the legislative, electoral and government relations matters throughout the Western Region, including devising strategies to achieve the legislative and electoral goals of the ANCA-WR; to cultivate and maintain governmental relations with elected officials and staff; to execute and implement the decisions of the ANCA-WR Board of Directors; to work as a member of the ANCA-WR team in all aspects under the direct supervision of the Board of Directors and the Executive Director.

Bachelor’s degree in political science, international relations or a related field is required. Master’s degree preferred. Experience in local, state and federal government affairs, political campaigns, advocacy or similar is a plus.

This job is located in Glendale, CA. Applicants must be local to the area or be willing to relocate to Los Angeles at their own expense.

Due to COVID-19, the position is temporarily virtual. Title and salary commensurate with education and experience.

TO APPLY: Candidates must e-mail a cover letter and resume/CV to jobs@ancawr.org by February 1, 2021.