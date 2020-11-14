The past four to five weeks, in general, have been very trying and turbulent days for the people of Artsakh and Armenia. During the course of this war, Armenians around the world immediately came together in unity and showed great support to the defiant Armenian soldier, military leaders and courageous volunteers. Many successful fundraisers were held in the homeland and diaspora to help them in this struggle. On the other hand, the people of Artsakh left behind their homes and possessions and sought shelter in different towns and cities of Armenia. Despite the unequal military strength of the two sides, the Artsakh army defended its ancestral lands with great courage, paying a big price, at the cost of their lives.

After 45 days of fighting, we learned this week the dark, heavy news that the Prime Minister of Armenia had signed a ceasefire agreement and had declared defeat to stop the Azeris from advancing further.

It has been very difficult to hear and accept these intense words. With God’s help, we have stood against powerful countries and armies many times before. We could have done the same this time and not allowed the Azeris to confiscate and occupy our ancestral lands. Unfortunately as a result of this, our sisters and brothers in Artsakh were displaced and forced to abandon their homes.

The loss of ancestral homes, possessions, soldiers and the fundamental human right to live peacefully in our own lands have never been and will never be easy to accept. But, we must admit that, today we are much closer to God and to one another than we were before the war began on September 27. I pray and hope that with the help of God and our own efforts, we will continue to remain united, because “In unity there is strength”. In the words of the psalmist, let us say to one another, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble” (Psalm 46:1).