Bearing the Desired Fruit & Flesh

Animosity- the word taints my palate

already, nesting this once again rage. I wake to tales

of animosity, breaking my fast

of evening, my insides

churn into a blood batter

of the cortisol

passed down to my young body,

intergenerational. It’s an over a century-old fight,

yet ripening.

The enemy is kilometers away, the headlines warn,

Whoever has Shushi, has Artsakh.

Long and heavy, the words walk strident

upon our ears. I hear my father’s wired heart

pulsate with such wistful rhythm all the way

from my room.

I can hear the layers being peeled off

his skin. I know there are bruises.

Look well and you, too, will see the gaps

in our cushions- flattened

from all the sitting flustered and sinking

into whatever earthly body we find and think prepared

to shoulder this weight

being distilled into our shoulders,

overwhelming.

I notice this all because I am the youngest

of three. I have spent

years in observance of

how life unravels in houses of descendants of

genocide

chased away from homeland.

And, but yet again, tasting this

very softening of the bones,

first hand.

I think of my childhood,

a milking of cultures.

sprouting with a stalk trickling

potent, luscious Phoenician zest,

with leaves intuitively patterned

to emit a sillage of pomegranate scent.

(Perhaps I speak my Arabic a little broken

to remind myself

that it is my second language.)

In my home we have always gathered

in the living room

and let our flesh glisten only

only at the naming the praising of

our poets and artists on distant tongues

on television.

Father has taught us to clink our glasses twice

when the new year starts.

We have stitched the time difference

into our hearts.

What are your dreams? she had once asked-

my bird-like Armenian literature teacher

in high school.

I remember that woman like the taste of the holy water

of Jermuk.

She, a mother of two, had fled to Lebanon

in exile from Syria, her initial land of genocidal exile,

then left us in pursuit of Canada,

in exile from Lebanon.

What are your dreams? she had asked us when she first

entered class,

To be a writer, I had said;

But, you must know, I write in the English language.

An undertone of disappointment had paused her gaze

on my face.

We grew closer than expected.

Before she migrated to Canada she came to me

with the words:

I hope your English sentences

will help the world understand.

Her existence yet hangs on a moving thread,

but she, as all fibers of my people, is

anything but

vulnerable.

For our people vulnerability is not a chance.