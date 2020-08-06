An Appeal to the Armenian Community of the Eastern United States

Dear Compatriots,

The whole world is shocked by the horrific explosion that struck the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. This dreadful disaster also hit the Lebanese-Armenian community, where many compatriots were killed and injured, numerous organizations, cultural, educational and church institutions were destroyed, and the homes and businesses of thousands of Armenians were damaged. This catastrophe has exacerbated the many difficulties the Lebanese-Armenian community already faces.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States Central Committee extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, offers wishes for a rapid recovery of the injured, and appeals to all compatriots, organizations and institutions in our community to immediately reach out to assist the devastated Lebanese Armenian community through their donations.

We look forward to continuing our work in the region that began months ago, with more impetus and the support of each and every one of you, through your donations to the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of the Eastern Region and the Armenian Cultural Association of America. All collected funds will go through the same appropriate and trusted channel and serve to help heal the wounds of our Armenian compatriots in Lebanon. 

ARF Eastern Region
Central Committee
Watertown, Massachusetts

