In Loving Memory of Diramayr Zabell Kalayjian

Diramayr Zabell Kalayjian of Cliffside Park, New Jersey transitioned to eternal peace on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 97 in Emerson, New Jersey of natural causes.

Diramayr Zabell Kalayjian was born in Aleppo, Syria on August 23, 1923, ‘when pears were ripened,’ as it was written in the family Bible of her parents George and Jamilah Mardigian, who had survived the Genocide a few years earlier and were forced to leave their ancestral (Կիլիկիա) Cilician City of Kilis and settle in Aleppo.

Diramayr Zabell Kalayjian attended Oosoomnasiratz (Ուսումնասիրաց) and The Emaculate Conception (Անաղարտ Յղութիւն) Schools in Aleppo, where she received academic excellence and high honors for being hardworking, diligent, responsible and intelligent. She was also admired for her beauty, grace and striking sky-blue eyes.

On August 28, 1938, she married Kevork Kalayjian, son of Girgi and Tervanda Kalayjian at Holy King Armenian Apostolic Church in Azez, Syria. They were blessed with seven children. Their first son Zaven Kalayjian became a priest, the late Very Rev. Fr. Vertanes Kalayjian with Yeretzgin Anahid with their lifetime dedication to the Armenian Church and Youth Ministry; Zareh who died in infancy; writer Zarminé Boghosian, Principal Emeritus of the Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School (HMADS) and educator – dedicated her life to teach Armenian children; Mary who died in infancy; Kevork who is a poet and a financial auditor; Dr. Ani Kalayjian, psychologist, author and educator who has dedicated her life to helping victims of trauma through Meaningfulworld; Vasken Kalayjian a branding specialist, artist and author. Diramayr Zabell Kalayjian was gifted with 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Grandchildren received doctoral degrees and medical degrees and have been serving their communities from Armenia to the US and around the globe.

Diramayr Kalayjian was a devoted Christian, dedicated to the Armenian Church and to her family. After her children grew up and became successful in their endeavors and families, she devoted her time and energy to care for her grandchildren and shared her ministry with her extended family and friends.

In 1960, the Kalayjian family moved to Aleppo, Syria to give their children access to better higher education. In 1971, they immigrated to the US to joint their first-born son, Rev. Fr. Vertanes and Yn. Anahid Kalayjian of St. Mary’s Armenian Church in Washington, D.C.

They settled in north Jersey where Diramayr was active in the Holy Cross Armenian Church Women’s Guild (Union City, NJ) and was honored with the 1979 Mother of the Year Award from the parish. In 2003, in recognition of her 80th birthday, a special spiritual education fund was established in Zabell’s honor at St. Mary’s Armenian Church in DC.

Diramayr Kalayjian homeschooled her children up to first grade, both in their religious studies, literature, arts, crafts, math and sciences. She was an avid reader of novels and The New England Journal of Medicine. Each morning she encouraged her children to read a verse from the Holy Bible before breakfast. She strived for excellence and instilled in her children a strong set of values and faith in God. She practiced the teachings of Jesus Christ, love and compassion for others and good work ethic. She encouraged her children to follow their passions and excel in the careers of their choice.

Losing her firstborn son Fr. Vertanes Kalayjian in August of 2016 was emotionally distressing for her. She often expressed, “No mother should bear to witness the death of her child.”

That same year, she was fortunate to witness the ordination of her grandson Saro into priesthood as he became Fr. Avedis Kalayjian.

Diramayr Kalayjian was a deeply spiritual Armenian Christian mother and a caring mentor to others through her prayers and generous spirit. The Lord’s words as advice were a common gift that she gave generously to everyone in the family, extended family, friends and neighbors. She had friends calling her from around the world to receive her blessings and advice, as they said, “Diramayr’s prayers are strong, and effective.”

Diramayr Kalayjian was a matriarch very well described through the loving words of Yn. Kalayjian who said, “Our precious Diramayr went to be with her son, Der Hayr. She was an angelic person, and we all loved her very dearly. She will have a special place in heaven! She will be adorned with crowns! We all have a lot to learn from her admirable life.”

Diramayr’s death is mourned by her youngest sister Jaklyn Yahyahian of Los Angeles, CA. Yn/Diramayr Anahid Kalayjian, Zarmine and Missak Boghosian, Kevork and Maral Kalayjian, Dr. Ani Kalayjian and Vasken and Jacqueline Kalayjian. She is also mourned by her 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren who are grateful for her angelic presence in their lives. She is also mourned by her nieces and nephews Tashjian, Shamamian, Yahyahian and Mardigian families. All are grateful for her angelic presence in their lives.

As Dr. Abdo expressed eloquently: “Your mom fought the good fight, she finished the race, and kept the faith. Her motherly angelic and saintly character will forever be etched in my memory. She was a remarkable mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose energy, spirit, kindness and determination were admired by all who knew her. She had an amazing and inspirational life filled with friends and family and so much purpose.”

Whatever we say and whatever we do, we will always remain indebted to her. Even before taking her last breath her last words were, “Thank you, and God Bless you!”

May God rest her soul and comfort all her loved ones. The Kalayjian family expresses sincere gratitude to friends and family from near and far for condolences and prayers. Her funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2 pm at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ.

Due to the unfortunate situation regarding the current pandemic and the resulting lockdown, her funeral services will be subjected to the physical distancing safety practices.

In lieu of flowers suggested donations to: