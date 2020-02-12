Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian Voted MCSA President

WASHINGTON – Members of the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) new Executive Board were formally sworn-in during the opening ceremonies of the organization’s 2020 Winter Conference in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Middlesex (Mass.) Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian and Pima County (Ariz.) Sheriff Mark D. Napier were installed as the new president and vice president. They were administered the oath of office by Immediate Past President Grady Judd of Polk County, Fla.

MCSA is a professional law enforcement association comprised of sheriffs’ offices representing counties or parishes with populations of half a million people or more. Its 100-plus members represent over 120 million Americans.

Joining Sheriffs Koutoujian and Napier on the Executive Board are: Vice President of Government Affairs Michael J. Bouchard (Oakland County, Mich.), Vice President of Homeland Security Mike Chapman (Loudoun County, Va.), Secretary David J. Mahoney (Dane County, Wis.) and Treasurer Bob Gualtieri (Pinellas County, Fla.), as well as Immediate Past President Judd.

“I am truly humbled and honored to have been selected by my peers to lead this incredible organization,” said Sheriff Koutoujian, who previously served as vice president. “Over the next two years, I look forward to working with Vice President Napier, the members of the board and our entire membership to ensure our collective voice is heard by policymakers on issues of critical importance to our communities. Whether it is dealing with effects of the opioid crisis or implementing officer wellness programs, our members have a vast wealth of knowledge and experience that can and must be shared across the country.”

In addition to leading MCSA, Sheriff Koutoujian is currently President of the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association. He is also a founding member of Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime and Incarceration and serves on the advisory board for The Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center.

“As elected officials, Sheriffs hold dear the confidence expressed by our citizens when they award us the honor of their vote. It is indeed a high honor to earn the vote of one’s peers to represent them. I look forward to working alongside President Koutoujian serving as the Vice President of Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA),” said Sheriff Napier. “MCSA is comprised of the most amazing law enforcement leaders in the nation. Our country faces many public safety challenges. Meeting these challenges will require tenacity, innovation and engaging in effective partnerships with all segments of our community. Sheriffs, as the elected law enforcement leaders in their respective communities, are uniquely positioned to meet these challenges, engage the community and move us forward. MCSA members are truly on the frontline of making our nation safer and I am honored to be a part of it.”

Sheriff Napier is also currently Vice President of the Arizona Sheriff’s Association and serves as a member of the executive committees of the Arizona Joint Terrorism Task Force and Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).