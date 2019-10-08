AYF “Arev” Chapter Hosts Comedian Antic at First Event

By Tamar Kassarjian

Chairperson, AYF “Arev” Chapter

BOCA RATON, Fla.—On Friday, October 4, 2019 the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Florida “Arev” Chapter successfully hosted its very first event at the Hye Getron in Boca Raton, Florida. More than 100 members of the local Armenian community supported the chapter during its comedy night fundraiser featuring Los Angeles-based comedian Antic.

AYF Florida “Arev”Chapter chairperson Tamar Kassarjian welcomed the packed agoump, thanking guests, chapter members and sister organizations ARF Rosdom Gomideh and the ARS “Sosse” Chapter for their support and guidance throughout the planning process.

Kassarjian then invited their AYF Central Executive fieldworker Meghri Dervartanian to share more about the history of the AYF its origins which date back to 1933. “The Armenian Youth Federation strives to advance the goals of a free, independent and united Armenia,” said Dervartanian. She reminded Florida’s Armenian community that the AYF’s work is everlasting. The AYF pledges its unyielding vigor and renewed energy to continue its community involvement and grassroots activism. She then went on to highlight this year’s events hosted by the AYF-Eastern Region; it’s important to note that the AYF “Arev” Chapter participated during every regional AYF event this year.

Soon after, it was time for the main attraction; within seconds, Antic had everyone in the room laughing with his brand new set of jokes. With cocktails in hand and a full table of mezzes, everyone in attendance was thrilled with their night out.

There was also a raffle and a meet and greet with Antic.

On a personal note, as the chairperson of the AYF-YOARF Florida “Arev” Chapter, I am honored and blessed to be part of an organization and chapter that works hard to put on amazing events like this. Without the support of these dedicated members, their families and of course our sister organizations, events like this would be impossible. I am happy to see our community together and even happier that the AYF made this possible.

For future events and updates about our chapter, follow AYF South Florida Arev Chapter (@southfloridaarev) on both Instagram and Facebook.