Providence Armenians Honor Khanasor Expedition, Shushi Liberation

PROVIDENCE, RI—The Providence Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) “Kristapor” Gomideh hosted the Khanasor Expedition/Shushi Liberation picnic on Sunday, September 29 at Sts. Vartanantz Church. The picnic followed the Divine Liturgy and was well attended, as many of the parishioners stayed to enjoy fabulous dinners, spend the afternoon with their families and listen to musician Hagop Garabedian perform. Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian opened the short program recognizing the importance of remembering these historical events.

Homenetmen scout and AYF member Anahid Donoyan offered historical readings of the Khanasor Expedition and Shushi Liberation movement. During the Khanasor Expedition of 1897, the ARF fought the Mazrig Kurdish tribe after they attacked the unarmed and defenseless Armenians of Van. A century later in May 1992 during the Karabakh War, Armenian forces marked a significant turning point when they secured control of the last Azeri stronghold in the region—Shushi.



Homenetmen Scouts concluded the Sunday afternoon program with a revolutionary song commemorating the Khanasor Expedition.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.