ARS “Ani” Chapter Celebrates 60 Years

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

PROVIDENCE—More than 100 guests of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Ani” Chapter helped celebrate its 60th anniversary this past weekend.

The theme of the chapter’s milestone celebration at the Bonnet Shores Beach Club last Saturday afternoon was “HYE Tide at the Beach”—a reflection of fond memories from yore.

Entertainment was provided by Harry Bedrossian on oud, Leon Janikian on clarinet, Ken Kalajian on guitar and Charlie Kalajian on dumbeg and percussion.

The ARS “Ani” Chapter extends its gratitude to all supporters who helped in their celebration of 60 years of service—“With the People, For the People.”