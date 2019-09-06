In Loving Memory of Marian Bandazian

On September 4, 2019, Marian (Sanders) Bandazian passed away in her home in St. Petersburg, Florida. Marian was born on July 23, 1940 in Teaneck, New Jersey. She was the wife of Dr. Walter Bandazian; mother of Peri and Lori Bandazian; grandmother of Lily and Lucy Montorio; daughter of Kohar and Vahram Sandrakortzian; and sister of Armen Sanders.

Marian was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University and taught at schools in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. She was a supporter of the Armenian Assembly and participated in many of its activities. She was a member of the Bogota, New Jersey chapter of the AYF and attended St. Vartanantz church in Ridgefield, New Jersey and St. Leon church in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. She was an avid supporter of the Democratic Party.

Marian’s contributions to the Armenian community were vast. She assisted with local Armenian cultural events as well as donating books and supplies to schools in Yerevan, Beirut and Syria. While residing in Beirut from 1972-1975, she taught children at the International High School, while her own children attended the Nishan Palandjian Jemaran. Marian also volunteered her time to help earthquake victims in 1988 recovering in New York hospitals.

In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be sent to Camp Haiastan, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Donations may also be mailed to: Camp Haiastan, PO Box C, Franklin, MA 02038.