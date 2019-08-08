Coming Together on Common Ground

BOSTON, Mass.—Many who work and live nearby and beyond visit Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway, Boston often. They walk the labyrinth daily or enjoy quiet moments on a bench. Visitors also marvel at the Abstract Sculpture’s annual configuration, its newest, dramatic sculptural shape and read the inscription on the Reflecting Pool upon which the Abstract Sculpture sits.



Summer programs at the Park are ideal for all ages. Upcoming events include Under the August Moon on Thursday, August 22 at 7:30pm, which promises to be a highlight again this summer. Graciously hosted by anoush’ella co-owners, Chef Nina and Raffi Festekjian, also benefactors of the Park, this delightful evening under the August moonlight showcases their signature dishes. The moonlit evening also features an All-Star Jazz Trio, courtesy of the Berklee College of Music. RSVP is appreciated. Please email hello(at)ArmenianHeritagePark.org.

Another summer favorite is Tea & Tranquility. It’s happening Wednesday, August 14 from 4:30 to 6:00pm. Many enjoy the monthly program to meet and greet, enjoy iced teas and desserts, walk the labyrinth and get to know one another. RSVP is appreciated. Please email hello(at)ArmenianHeritagePark(dot)com

Celebrating What Unites Us is the next innovative, monthly program to highlight the immigrant experience and build community and cross-cultural understanding. It starts this week. Each month’s program highlights the country of origin of many residents living in the city of Boston and the Commonwealth. The August program sheds light on Somalia and the immigrant experience of Somalians. The program, in two parts, begins at the Park with a community leader sharing his/her immigrant experience. Visitors are then invited to walk the labyrinth, which is symbolic of life’s journey and for many, an introduction to walking meditation. Then, all walk to The KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market where a chef demonstrates a signature dish for all to enjoy for lunch. The program is a collaboration of the City of Boston Office of Health and Human Services, Boston Strong Commission, Age-Friendly Boston, The Kitchen at Boston Public Market and Friends of Heritage Park; it’s funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. July’s highly received program highlighted Ireland with the Consul General of Ireland, Laoise Moore, Irish International Immigrant Center Executive Director Ronnie Millar and Ann Marie Byrne, Irish Outreach Coordinator, sharing their experiences.



Exciting planning is also underway for Celebrating the Contributions of Our Nation’s Immigrants, a gala benefit on Wednesday, September 18 at the InterContinental Hotel, Boston. Funds raised will support the Park’s Endowed Fund for Care and Maintenance to ensure that our Park is impeccably cared for and maintained year-round. A distinguished group of philanthropic and corporate and community leaders are attending the gala honoring Dr. Noubar Afeyan, founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. The benefit shines a light on the Park and Dr. Afeyan’s outstanding leadership and philanthropy. At Dr. Afeyan’s suggestion, organizations serving immigrants and refugees will be recognized during the evening. Advance reservations are required. To receive an invitation, please email hello(at)ArmenianHeritage(dot)com with your mailing address.



Programs at the Park are planned by an exceptional team: Armine Afeyan, Kristin Asadourian, Jason Behrens, Alexis Demirjan, Susan Deranian, Tom Dow, Manneh Ghazarians, Carol Ishkanian, Martha Mensoian, Catherine Minassian, Dr. Armineh Mirzabegian, Tsoleen Sarian, Barbara Tellalian, Chiara Megighian Zenati, Arlette Yegumians, Ann Zacaria and Zareh Zurabyan. There are many others joining the team planning specific programs and initiatives. Moreover, the commitment and dedication of many volunteers involved in implementing these programs add immeasurably to the program’s success as do all who join us.



Programs are listed on the Park’s website, ArmenianHeritagePark.org. To receive e-news and announcements, please email hello(at)ArmenianHeritagePark(dot)org

