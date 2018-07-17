ST. LOUIS, Mo.–The St. Louis Patch reported that on Monday, July 16, World Snake Day, the Saint Louis Zoo celebrated the birth of six Armenian vipers, a threatened species found only in the mountains of Armenia. The vipers were born at the Charles H. Hoessle Herpetarium on June 13 and 14 to two different females and weighed around 6 to 11 grams each at birth. The baby vipers are being cared for in a private area of the Herpetarium. The zoo has been breeding the vipers since 2002 and has created a climate controlled room that reproduces the natural environment conducive to reproduction of the species.