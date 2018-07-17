AMAA Sets $20,000,000 Goal Toward Centennial Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Calif.–While celebrating 100 years of faith, love, and service, the Armenian Missionary

Association of America (AMAA) will pay tribute to three long-time West Coast supporters who will be

honored on Saturday, October 20, 2018. The Stephen Philibosian and the Conte Foundation, the Sheen

Family Trust, and the Gerald and Patricia Turpanjian, TF Educational Foundation, will receive tributes at

the event.

The AMAA has set a goal of $20 million toward its 2018 Centennial Campaign in support of

churches, schools and camps in Armenia, the Middle East and worldwide, while still maintaining its

Endowment Fund designed to help those in need. The West Coast Centennial Banquet will take place on

Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Downtown LA Biltmore Hotel, 506 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA. The

Co-Chairs of the West Coast Centennial Banquet are Lori Muncherian, Arsine Phillips, Esq., Helga Sarkis

and Tina Segel.

During the past year, Centennial celebrations have been held worldwide in Teaneck, New

Jersey/USA, Sydney/Australia, Toronto, Ontario/Canada, Montreal, Quebec/Canada, Beirut/Lebanon,

Paris/France and the last one to take place in Yerevan, Armenia. Proceeds from the fund raisers are

being used for the Annual Operating Fund, Capital Projects, and Endowment Funds.

The national organization was founded in 1918 in Worcester, MA. Its aim is to serve the physical

and spiritual needs of people around the globe. Schools, churches, relief, and social service groups in 24

countries are faithfully served by the AMAA.