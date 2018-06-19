Do you want to work in a small, but fiercely dedicated newsroom, with over a century of history under its belt? The Armenian Weekly is seeking applicants for a broad range of opportunities associated with producing and editing a newspaper. Depending on the candidate, primary responsibilities may include:

Flexing your writing muscles in a big way (from covering hard news, to investigative stories and longer form narratives relevant to Armenia and the Diaspora—that means following international beats)

Interviewing important members of the community and finding nuanced answers to some of our community’s biggest questions.

Working with contributors from across the world and helping find new writers and voices to represent the diversity of the community

Assisting with layout and design of the print newspaper

Copyediting and proofreading submissions

Managing and innovating newspaper’s digital presence

Helping edit and produce our new podcast

Excellent written, verbal, and organizational skills and an ability to meet strict deadlines are required for this position. Ideal candidates will possess a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (Master’s degree a big plus), relevant experience, and a familiarity with the Armenian community.

Experiences in content management, familiarity with WordPress backend, graphic design, and newspaper layout are other big pluses. Armenian language proficiency (Eastern or Western) is extremely desirable. Proficiency in other relevant regional languages, like Russian or Turkish, are also a big advantage—but certainly not a deal-breaker.

Bringing a newspaper to life is a multi-faceted job, which is why we are seeking multi-faceted and multi-skilled candidates. We are looking for people committed to facts, context, great storytelling, and creating a better media environment for everyone.

Those wishing to apply should send their resume, a cover letter explaining why you think you’re right for this job, and some writing samples to george.aghjayan@hairenik.com.