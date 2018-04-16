Toronto Armenian Community Center Receives $3 Million Ontario Government Pledge for Expansion

TORONTO, Canada—The Ontario Government has pledged $3 million (CAD) in capital funding, through the Canadian province’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, for the Armenian Community Center of Toronto’s expansion plans.

The announcement, which took place on April 13 at the center, was made by Member of Provincial Government (MPP) for Don Valley East and Minister of Children and Youth Services Michael Coteau, who was joined by his colleagues Soo Wong, MPP for Scarborough- Agincourt, and Ontario Liberal Party candidate Shelley Carroll.

“I’m honored to be welcomed [to the Armenian Community Center of Toronto] year after year,” Minister Coteau said in his address to the crowd of community members gathered at the center. “The work of members from the Armenian Center is inspiring and addresses community needs in a significant way,” he added.

In the announcement, which was live-streamed by the center, Coteau spoke about his longstanding relationship with the Armenian community of Toronto and detailed the various different ways they have collaborated and worked together, including the passage of a bill, which mandated the Armenian Genocide curriculum in the Toronto District School Board.

He also stressed the importance of investing in community and cultural centers, which provide learning and development experiences for the youth.

“I am proud that our government is able to support projects that make a difference in people’s lives and enrich our communities,” MPP Soo Wong said in her address, mirroring Coteau’s sentiments.

Vatche Kelebozian, the President of the Armenian Community Center then offered his sincere remarks thanking the Government of Ontario for its momentous pledge.