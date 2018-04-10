Artsakh Serviceman Narek Harutyunyan Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT (A.W.)—Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Narek Hautyunyan (b. 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on April 9. According to a press statement published by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, the incident took place at around 2:20 p.m. in the southern direction of the Line of Contact (LoC) between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

The Defense Ministry also announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident and expressed its grief and offered condolences to the soldier’s family, loved ones, and fellow servicemen.

Harutyunyan’s death comes less than two months after another Artsakh serviceman—Grigor Yeghoyan, also born in 1998—was killed by Azerbaijani fire on Feb. 22.

Late last month, Artsakh serviceman Armen Harutyunyan (b. 1999) died in a freak accident involving a falling tree due to high winds.