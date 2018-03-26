Artsakh Soldier Dies in Freak Accident

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Armen Harutyunyan (b. 1999) died in a freak accident involving a falling tree due to high winds on March 24.

According to a statement published by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, Harutyunyan died at an Artsakh military base in the northern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC) at around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Some sources have indicated that Harutyunyan was originally from Yerevan and that he was drafted into the Army in January.

The Defense Ministry announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident. It also expressed its grief and offered condolnces to the soldier’s family, loved ones, and fellow servicemen.