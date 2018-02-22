Twenty-Year-Old Artsakh Soldier Grigor Yeghoyan Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Artsakh serviceman Grigor Yeghoyan (b. 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on Feb. 22 at around 9:40 a.m.

According to a press statement published by the Artsakh Ministry of Defense, Yeghoyan was killed at a military unit in the northeastern direction of the Line of Contact (LoC) between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

The Defense Ministry also announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident and expressed its grief and offered condolences to the soldier’s family, loved ones, and fellow servicemen.

Yeghoyan’s death comes less than a month after another Artsakh serviceman—Hayk Kalantaryan— was killed by Azerbaijani sniper fire. Kalanyaryan, who was also born in 1998, was fatally wounded at an Artsakh Army military unit at around 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 7.