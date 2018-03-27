The Armenian Weekly Hosts Sold-Out Screening of ‘Intent to Destroy’ in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (A.W.)—A capacity crowd took in Joe Berlinger’s latest feature documentary “Intent to Destroy” at the AMC Assembly Row 12 theater in Sommerville, on March 15, at a screening organized by the Armenian Weekly.

Produced by Survival Pictures (“The Promise”), RadicalMedia, and Third Eye Motion Picture Company in association with Bloom Project, Berlinger’s 13th feature-length documentary embeds history with the story of director Terry George’s exploration of the Armenian Genocide through his film “The Promise.”

Armenian Weekly editor Rupen Janbazian welcomed those in attendance and thanked them all for supporting the newspaper over the years. “As you all well know—perhaps even better than me, a relative newcomer to the area—the Armenian Weekly has been around for nearly a century. Since 1934, it has been an important voice for the Armenian-American community—especially here in the Eastern U.S.—and read and enjoyed by Armenians and non-Armenians around the world,” Janbazian explained.

Janbazian went on to note that the small permanent staff of the newspaper works tirelessly to keep up and deliver their best to their readership. “The Weekly is always evolving—and now, in the digital age, that evolution and change is happening faster than ever,” Janbazian added, providing details about the Armenian Weekly’s recent reader survey, which was conducted during the month of February. “We were overwhelmed with the response and are currently in the process of going through the nearly 1,000 completed questionnaires, and will soon be sharing some of those insights with you,” Janbazian announced.

The Armenian Weekly’s decision to host the screening was motivated by the film’s powerful ability to bring the plight of the Armenian people—as well as the wider issues of genocide and its denial—to the big screen. “It’s also no coincidence that we chose to hold this screening today—on March 15—the 97th anniversary of the assassination of Talat Pasha, the main architect of the Armenian Genocide,” Janbazian noted. On March 15, 1921, 24-year-old Soghomon Tehlirian killed Talat on a street in Berlin, Germany.

The Armenian Weekly’s screening of “Intent to Destroy” was made possible through the popular crowd-sourced theatrical distribution platform Gathr Films Theatrical On Demand, which allows individuals and groups the opportunity to organize and promote screenings of various films in movie theaters across the U.S.

With Theatrical On Demand, those who wish could bring “Intent to Destroy” to their local movie theater, by simply picking the date, time, and theater for the screening. Gathr Films makes according arrangements at no cost.

Organize a screening by clicking here or by emailing Haig Boyadjian at haigboyadjian@yahoo.com.

Following the March 15 screening, Armenian Weekly editor Rupen Janbazian, assistant editor Karine Vann, and Hairenik Weekly editor Zaven Torikian joined a group of attendees at a nearby establishment to discuss the film and issues pertaining to the newspapers.