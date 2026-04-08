Paris diaspora conference to address national challenges

PARIS — The Diaspora Mobilization Conference Coordination Committee announced that on April 11–12, 2026, a conference dedicated to the mobilization of the diaspora will take place in Paris, aiming to confront the unprecedented crises that have shaken the Armenian world in recent years.

Since 2018, the renunciation of Armenian national interests by the authorities of the Republic of Armenia — stepping back from the genocide and Artsakh dossiers (the result of which was the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh), the threats directed against Armenian identity, and the attacks carried out against national institutions — has created an unprecedentedly critical situation for the entire Armenian world.

The purpose of the upcoming conference is to collectively discuss the situation and mobilize the Diaspora in order to shape a unified and purposeful stance in defense and strengthening of the Armenian state, the Armenian diaspora and Armenian national interests in general, including the Armenian Cause.

The conference will bring together around 150 representatives from more than 25 countries, including community leaders, heads of organizations, public and political figures, scholars, experts, business leaders and youth.

Key agenda items include:

The strategic role of the diaspora in addressing national issues and the political agenda.

The importance of national values and the Armenian Church in preserving Armenian identity in the diaspora and the challenges of the new reality.

Armenia–diaspora relations: key issues and horizons; the Diaspora as a component of the Armenian world’s soft power.

Diaspora mobilization and revitalization in pursuit of pan-Armenian goals.

The conference will conclude with a call and declaration addressed to Armenians worldwide, to be followed by political, informational, community and other initiatives. For inquiries, contact: diasporaconference2026@gmail.com