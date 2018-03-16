Boston Hosts Homenetmen ‘Tivan’ Meeting

NEWTON, Mass.—The Homenetmen Eastern United States Regional Executive held its first tivan (executive) meeting on March 10, in Newton, Mass. Hosted by the Homenetmen Boston Chapter, the meeting was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. The following chapters’ tivans were in attendance: Albany, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Providence, and Merrimack Valley.

The meeting agenda included chapter reports, a regional executive report, the 2018 Navasartian Games in Maryland, public relations and social media report, Regional Scouting Council report, the 11th Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree in Armenia, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF)/Homenetmen Joint Newsletter, the 100th Anniversary of Homenetmen, a financial outlook, and youth programs for the Homenetmen Eastern U.S. Region. The meeting also tackled some other important issues, including a presentation on bullying and also on how to be good role models/coaches in volunteer organizations.

The Regional Scouting Council informed the members of the meeting about the planning and preparation for the 11th Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree taking place in Armenia this summer. The Jamboree is an international gathering of Homenetmen scouts from around the world that takes place every four years at a campsite in Pyuragan, Armenia, which provides an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and learn from scouts from over 26 different countries. This year, there are over 1,000 scouts from around the world expected to attend the Jamboree. The council is planning a couple of regional seminars to prepare the scouts for the trip.

The Homenetmen of Washington Chapter presented details of the highly anticipated event, the Homenetmen Eastern Regional 28th Navasartian Games, which will be taking place June 30-July 4, in Maryland. The representatives from D.C. were thrilled to convey their plans for a weekend full of sportsmanship, entertainment, and celebration. Hundreds of athletes and scouts from throughout the Eastern Region and Canada will come to Maryland to participate in these games. Sports will include basketball, soccer, volleyball, track, and swimming. The games will take place at the Maryland SoccerPlex and Discovery Sports Center in Boyds, Maryland, and participants will be staying at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Rockville.

The representatives from the Homenetmen of Washington chapter were especially eager about the entertainment package for the weekend. On Sunday night, July 1, the entertainment includes singers Zareh Kasbarian, Steve Iskenderian, and Hrant Gulian. Monday night, July 2, will feature Super Sako, renowned singer Harout Balyan, Marc 2-Ray, Armenian-band HyeTension, and DJ Chris “Kidbibz” Habibian. The victory ball on Tuesday, July 3, will have world-renowned singer Armenchik.

Visit the official Homenetmen Navasartian Games website at http://www.navasartianeusa.com for more information and purchase ticket/VIP passes in advance at the discounted rates.

Other noteworthy moments from the meeting included the valuable contributions from the younger generation of members. New ideas from the promising youth are being implemented to move the organization forward. There was a plenty of optimism and a positive outlook from the members at the meeting, and the region looks forward to continuing this this momentum!