Armenia’s TUMO Wins Chariman’s Award at World Congress on IT

HYDERABAD, India—The Tumo Center for Creative Technologies (TUMO) recently announced that it has received an award for “Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age” from Chairman of the Commission Yvonne Chiu at the World Congress on IT (WCIT), which took place in Hyderabad, India this week.

The winners in the main categories were well-known organizations such as Acer (prize for a smart parking meter solution) and Taiwan’s leader in the digital sector, the Digital Education Institute (DEI) at the Institute for Information Industry.

“TUMO is proud to represent the Armenian IT and education sectors at such high level international events, and to invite the attention of leading experts toward our country and the young potential within it,” read a part of a statement released by TUMO. “We hope that this platform will help Armenian projects gain more recognition and appreciation in the global IT sector,” the statement concluded.

WCIT is a conference that has been organized since 1978 by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). WCIT is an international platform for communication and networking attended by thousands of businesspersons, innovators, IT organizations, investors and renowned scientists. As part of an agreement with the Union of Information Technology Enterprises of Armenia (UITE), it has been decided to organize WCIT 2019 in Armenia.