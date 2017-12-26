‘ANCA 2017: Looking Back, Moving Forward’ Showcases 12 Months of Pro-Armenian Advocacy

WASHINGTON—A highlight reel showcasing 12 months of pro-Armenian advocacy is being shared across multiple social media platforms, featuring a fast-paced timeline of key activities and achievements in support of the Armenian National Committee of America’s (ANCA) policy priorities.

The video is available on the ANCA’s YouTube channel and below.

“ANCA 2017: Looking Back, Moving Forward” offers a monthly overview of the top issues on the Armenian American agenda from strengthening US-Armenia ties, to protecting Artsakh, securing justice for the Armenian Genocide, exposing Turkish Government and Azerbaijani violence, supporting embattled Armenian communities in the Middle East, and empowering our youth to explore political and policy careers in our nation’s capital, Sacramento and communities across America,” said ANCA IT Director Nerses Semerjian, whose team produced the video.

The five-minute video spotlights grassroots efforts that led to four new U.S. states recognizing the Armenian Genocide—Texas, Wyoming, Iowa, and Indiana—bringing the overall total to 48. It covers ongoing efforts to secure an updated U.S.-Armenia Double Tax treaty, plans to get a new $140 Million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) grant to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education in Armenia, and ongoing discussion to set up a non-stop flights between Los Angeles and Armenia. The video highlights the passage of the Valadao Amendment, which secured renewed U.S. assistance for ongoing demining efforts in Artsakh, and also raises awareness of the ANCA’s work promoting the “Royce-Engel Proposals” to strengthen the Artsakh cease-fire, including through the deployment of gun-fire locator systems.

With the arts playing an ever-increasing role in the ANCA’s advocacy efforts, the video highlights partnerships with producers of the Armenian Genocide epic “The Promise,” and its accompanying documentary “Intent to Destroy,” as well as the powerful “Architects of Denial.” Over the past year, the ANCA leveraged these films to raise awareness of the Armenian Genocide and the threats to Artsakh among the general public, Congress, and key segments of the Washington, D.C. foreign policy community.

The video also covers the ANCA’s pivotal role in shining a global spotlight on the May 16 Erdogan-ordered attack against peaceful protesters in Washington, DC, as well as the organization’s efforts to ensure a strong U.S. response to this outrage.

The highlight reel prominently showcased the ANCA’s expanding role on college campuses across the U.S., recruiting participants for its signature career development programs — the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program and the ANCA-WR’s Walter and Laurel Karabian Fellowship in Sacramento, as well as internship opportunities in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and virtually across the U.S. This past summer, the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship Program hosted its largest class in its 31 year history.

For more information about the ANCA’s efforts, visit www.anca.org.