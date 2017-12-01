Erevan Choral Society and Orchestra’s Christmas Holiday Concert to be held Dec. 10

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—The Erevan Choral Society and Orchestra will usher in the Christmas season with its Christmas Holiday Concert on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., in the Sanctuary of Holy Trinity Armenian Church of Greater Boston (145 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

This year’s concert, under the direction of Composer Konstantin Petrossian, Music Director and Conductor, will feature the Vocal Quartet from The Bostonians, and open with The Arlington High School Madrigal Singers, directed by Ms. Madalyn Kitchen.

The program will consist of a variety of traditional Armenian and Western sacred and holiday music, and will include three special songs: “Yegeghetzin Haygagan” (The Armenian Church) and “Aghotk” (Prayer) (USA Premier), which are dedicated to the memory of the Very Rev. Fr. Oshagan Minassian, founder and director of the Erevan Choral Society, and to his devoted mother, Diramayr Sirvart Minassian, and “Hor Hor” dedicated to the heroic liberators of Artsakh.

The Bostonians is a repertory company of outstanding vocal and instrumental artists founded in 2003, by renowned singer, teacher and impresario Richard Conrad. Now led by baritone Philip Lima, they are known for sonorous singing and virtuoso playing and have enjoyed praise for their eclectic programs ranging from opera to cabaret, American favorites to Armenian classics. In addition to Philip Lima, the quartet is comprised of Nouné Karapetian (soprano), Roselin Osser (mezzo) and Michael Calmés (tenor). This is the Bostonians second performance at Holy Trinity’s Christmas Concert, having performed in 2015.

The Arlington High School Madrigal Singers, founded in 1990, is an auditioned ensemble comprised of students in Grades 9-12. The “Mads” have performed in European Tours that have taken them to Italy, Greece, Hungary, Austria and Switzerland, and this coming February, they will again be touring in Italy and Switzerland. They generally perform in Arlington and the Greater Boston area, including events such as Boston’s 9/11 Commemorative Ceremony in 2014 and at Fenway Park in 2016.

Students of Holy Trinity’s Armenian School will also participate with recitations intermingled in the program.

The public is warmly invited to attend this complimentary concert, which is a gift to the community.

For further information, contact the Church Office at 617.354.0632, email office@htaac.org, or log onto www.htaac.org.